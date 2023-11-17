Melbourne based distributor Westan, who recently took on the Focal and Naim brands, has now won the rights to distribute the Klipsch range of products in Australia.

Previously distributed by Premium Audio Products, Westan will at the stage, service the specialist audio channel, according to Westan management.

The move comes after the exit of several senior management from PAP, who at this stage have not commented on the move.

More to follow.

ChannelNews understands that PAP will continue to service Harvey Norman, with questions now being raised about the long term future of the PAP operation in Australia.