HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Breaking News > BREAKING NEWS: TPP Wholesale Domain Migration, Web Sites Down Emails Nobbled

BREAKING NEWS: TPP Wholesale Domain Migration, Web Sites Down Emails Nobbled

By | 17 Nov 2020
,

TPP Wholesale one of Australia’s largest managers of domain names appear to have a major problem after initiating a consolidation of domain names they manage resulting in web sites crashing and businesses being cut offf from their emails.

A division of CentralNic Group the Company was taken over last year by the UK based Company.

Domains such as 4Square Media suddenly appeared on DNS lookup as ‘Not Found’ with TPP Wholesale telling management that it could take hours to fix the problem that also resulted in no or outbound inbound emails to a domains account.

A statement on the TPP Wholesale web site claimed that the business is in the process of consolidating all domain names onto CentralNic’s state-of-the-art reseller system.

We will now be commencing transfers upon renewal for select domain names, the only problem is that that thousands of domain manes such as 4Square Media were not due for renewal for another year.

They warn customers that ‘there may be instances where the previous registrar will send the registrant email address a notification signalling the transfer away from this registrar account. You can advise your customers to ignore these emails’.

They claimed that once the domain was transferred to their new accreditation and backend, for any gTLD where the registrant email address has not been verified, this will trigger a verification as per ICANN policy.

TPP Wholesale was acquired last year for A$24m. The Australian domain names and hosting specialist has around 14,000 reseller customers and 840,000 domains under management.

In 2019 the Company generated A$17mln of revenues and underlying profits (EBITDA) of A$3.9mln.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Lenovo Slashes 20% Off Everything In Its eBay Store
eBay eBusiness Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
Retailers Lose Out on $100 Govt Voucher Purported To Boost Economy
Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
Ultra-Lightweight Razer Book 13 On Preorder Now
Hardware Laptops Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
Google Giving Gmail Users More Privacy & Control Over What Data They Mine
Google Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
Retailer’s Staff Caught Stealing $800,000 Worth Of iPhones
Amazon iPhone Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lenovo Slashes 20% Off Everything In Its eBay Store
eBay eBusiness Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Lenovo Australia is offering 20 per cent off all products in its eBay store in a limited-time promotion. Using the...
Read More