TPP Wholesale one of Australia’s largest managers of domain names appear to have a major problem after initiating a consolidation of domain names they manage resulting in web sites crashing and businesses being cut offf from their emails.

A division of CentralNic Group the Company was taken over last year by the UK based Company.

Domains such as 4Square Media suddenly appeared on DNS lookup as ‘Not Found’ with TPP Wholesale telling management that it could take hours to fix the problem that also resulted in no or outbound inbound emails to a domains account.

A statement on the TPP Wholesale web site claimed that the business is in the process of consolidating all domain names onto CentralNic’s state-of-the-art reseller system.

We will now be commencing transfers upon renewal for select domain names, the only problem is that that thousands of domain manes such as 4Square Media were not due for renewal for another year.

They warn customers that ‘there may be instances where the previous registrar will send the registrant email address a notification signalling the transfer away from this registrar account. You can advise your customers to ignore these emails’.

They claimed that once the domain was transferred to their new accreditation and backend, for any gTLD where the registrant email address has not been verified, this will trigger a verification as per ICANN policy.

TPP Wholesale was acquired last year for A$24m. The Australian domain names and hosting specialist has around 14,000 reseller customers and 840,000 domains under management.

In 2019 the Company generated A$17mln of revenues and underlying profits (EBITDA) of A$3.9mln.