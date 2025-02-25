Weeks after Panasonic ended its 37-year sponsorship of the Olympic Games Chinese TV brand TCL has stepped up to fill the slot with a deal that will see them become a major worldwide sponsor of the Olympic games the deal also includes the Brisbane Olympic Games in Australia in 2032.

The fast growing TV and appliance brand is also a sponsor of the Formula One Grand Prix that’s set to be held in Melbourne on the 16th of March 2025 with their latest TV’s to be used in the pit lane garages of teams as well as in hospitality booths.

The long-term global partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) comes as the brand gains significant market share in Australia up against the likes of Samsung and Hisense who are a major sponsor of soccer including the upcoming Clubs World Cup that will be played in the USA this year.

The sponsorship deal announced in Switzerland will see TCL become the official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner spanning Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances which were the categories previously held by Panasonic who recently announced that they are getting out of the TV market after quitting the display market in Australia several years ago.

TCL who are the world’s largest manufacturer of TV’s already have a reputation for their display technology spanning mini LED, QLED and Micro LED will also install smart home appliances in the Olympic Village.

Management claim that that TCL technology will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Games.

The partnership aims to enhance the fan experience through innovative marketing campaigns and interactive technologies, bringing the magic of the Olympics closer to billions around the globe.

“TCL has a long history of supporting sport around the world, and this partnership takes their ambition to inspire greatness to new heights,” said IOC President Thomas Bach.

The Company who manufactures TV’s for both LG and Samsung as well as Sony, claim that their expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) will be instrumental in advancing the IOC’s Olympic AI Agenda.

This initiative focuses on leveraging AI to enhance various aspects of the Games, from optimizing athlete performance and training to creating personalized fan experiences.

The partnership will also support the “Athlete Moments” initiative, which allows athletes to connect with loved ones around the world immediately after their competitions.

“As a leading global technology brand, TCL has always striven to ‘Inspire Greatness,’ which aligns with the Olympic spirit,” said Li Dongsheng, Founder and Chairman of TCL.

With global broadcasters always on the look out for innovative ways to enhance their Games coverage, the IOC clearly felt that TCL’s reputation for AV innovation and global reach (it currently operates 46 R&D centres and 38 manufacturing bases, and sells products in more than 160 countries and regions) made it an ideal Games partner. So much so that its new deal with TCL will take in not just the 2028 games in Los Angeles but also the 2032 Games in Brisbane, Australia.

In Australia TCL Electronics is set to continue its partnership with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation for the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025.

National marketing manager Rafael Mayen said “TCL is passionate about innovation and performance, values that perfectly align with the thrill of Formula 1″.

“Our presence at the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025 is an opportunity to showcase how our advanced technology, from the impressive 115-inch TV to the immersive NXTFRAME TV, brings fans closer to the high-octane action both on and off the track.”

Racegoers at Melbourne’s Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit will be immersed in the action with TCL’s Mini LED TVs, including its flagship 115-inch X955 MAX Premium QD-Mini LED TV and the artistic NXTFRAME TV, on full display.