The former Sound United business that was acquired for $1.4 billion by US medical Company Masimo in 2022, is set to be spun off into a separate business unit, a move that will make it easier to sell in the future.

The decision was taken following a recent board meeting as the medical business continues to fight Apple in the courts over their Oxygen software which they claim Apple stole for use in the Apple Watch.

A statement issued by Masimo claims that that the Board and management “will evaluate the proposed structure of the separation.”

“The new consumer company will be completely separated from the main Masimo professional healthcare business and will contain the consumer audio and consumer health products, such as the Stork baby monitor and the Freedom smart watch and band.”

It will also incorporate the Bowers & Wilkins, Polk, Denon and Marantz brands, along with several other Masimo assets.

Masimo will retain its professional healthcare and telehealth divisions.

In a hint that the consumer audio business that has been struggling of late management claimed that the spin-off of the consumer division “Will result in improved profitability for the healthcare business”.

There was no mention about the possible disposal of the Consumer business.

ChannelNews has been told that there have been attempts to sell the business recently.

The move comes as the consumer business struggles to deliver the same level of profitability as the Masimo health care business with investors questioning why Masimo acquired the business in the first place.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo (Seen above) , said when the business was acquired, “We are thrilled to add Sound United’s premium technology, established consumer channels, and well-known brands to Masimo’s broad portfolio of hospital and home medical technology solutions.”

He added “We believe Masimo’s expertise in advanced signal processing, biosensing, and photonics technologies combined with Sound United’s audio and home automation technologies will bring about natural and yet non-intuitive solutions to people around the globe in home and in hospitals”.

“Masimo will leverage Sound United’s expertise across consumer channels to accelerate distribution of the combined company’s expanding portfolio of consumer-facing healthcare products. We welcome the incredibly talented and dedicated teams at Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, Polk Audio, HEOS, Definitive Technology, Classé, and Boston Acoustics to Masimo.”

Several investors saw the acquisition as a complete disconnect from the company’s main professional healthcare business that is unlike the consumer audio business highly profitable. .

Almost immediately upon closing, Sound United’s lower gross profits and slimmer margins impacted the Companies overall performance.

From the first day that Masimo management announced the deal investors turned against the deal.

For nearly two years management have failed to articulate the value with the business operated over multiple continents.

The day that the deal was announced Masimo’s stock lost close to 38% in value, to date it’s failed to recover.

Shortly after the acquisition activist investor, Quentin Koffey of Politan Capital Management, bought 9% of Masimo’s stock and demanded two seats on the Board of Directors.

Koffey filed a lawsuit that slammed Kiani’s and his hand-picked Directors’ management of the company.

US business media Company CNBC claimed , “Clearly, the market was concerned with the lack of strategic discipline at a company being run by its founder.”

Koffey claimed that the acquisition of Sound United was “ill-advised and a poor strategic decision”.

Joe Kiani is a close friend and funder of US President Joe Biden and the US Democrats.

In an ugly proxy battle investors ultimately decided to back Koffey, who won two seats on the Board by a comfortable margin.

When asked about the problems at a board level Kiani said recently “ won’t lie, it’s been a rough, rough start with the new board members.”

The company says that Joe Kiani is expected to remain as Chairman and CEO of Masimo and will also be named Chairman of the new company which will embody the old Masimo Consumer business.