Days after the exit of Jeremy Senior, the former Vice President of Consumer, Samsung has announced an internal appointment to take over the role.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Samsung announced the appointment of Phil Gaut as director of consumer.

A 12-year veteran of Samsung, Phil started at Samsung Electronics UK in the former IT division which spanned both B2C and B2B notebook, print and display solutions.

In 2019, he relocated to Sydney with his family, to join Samsung Electronics Australia.

During his six years leading the Display Brand & Monitors at Samsung Australia, Phil spearheaded the subsidiary’s fastest growing division, inclusive of both a consumer and enterprise portfolio which consist of Pro-Display, Monitors and Memory solutions.

In his new role, Phil will lead the CE division entailing Audio Visual and Home Appliances.

In a statement shared with ChannelNews, Samsung said that Phil has a “people-centric approach, coupled with rich relationships, spanning all facets of retail and channel.”

In an exclusive story earlier this month, ChannelNews reported that Senior, the now former Vice President of Consumer at Samsung was out, with his sudden exit part of a major restructure of Samsung’s consumer business.