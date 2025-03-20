Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS: Samsung Announces New Head Of Consumer

BREAKING NEWS: Samsung Announces New Head Of Consumer

By | 20 Mar 2025
Phil Gaut, Director, Consumer Electronics at Samsung Electronics Australia

Days after the exit of Jeremy Senior, the former Vice President of Consumer, Samsung has announced an internal appointment to take over the role.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Samsung announced the appointment of Phil Gaut as director of consumer.

A 12-year veteran of Samsung, Phil started at Samsung Electronics UK in the former IT division which spanned both B2C and B2B notebook, print and display solutions.

 

In 2019, he relocated to Sydney with his family, to join Samsung Electronics Australia.

During his six years leading the Display Brand & Monitors at Samsung Australia, Phil spearheaded the subsidiary’s fastest growing division, inclusive of both a consumer and enterprise portfolio which consist of Pro-Display, Monitors and Memory solutions.

In his new role, Phil will lead the CE division entailing Audio Visual and Home Appliances.

In a statement shared with ChannelNews, Samsung said that Phil has a “people-centric approach, coupled with rich relationships, spanning all facets of retail and channel.”

 

In an exclusive story earlier this month, ChannelNews reported that Senior, the now former Vice President of Consumer at Samsung was out, with his sudden exit part of a major restructure of Samsung’s consumer business.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung Confirms One UI 7 Rollout Date and New Features
Philips Hue Expands SmartThings Compatibility with 155 New Certified Products
Samsung Showcases AI-Powered TV Innovations at 2025 European Tech Seminar
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Leaks Reveal Design, Pricing and Accessories
Smart Tag Usage Rises in U.S. Households, Led by Apple AirTag
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Confirms One UI 7 Rollout Date and New Features
Latest News
/
March 20, 2025
/
ACCC Allows TPG-Vocus $5.25 Billion Deal To Proceed
Latest News
/
March 20, 2025
/
Philips Hue Expands SmartThings Compatibility with 155 New Certified Products
Latest News
/
March 20, 2025
/
Sharp Fall In Australian Employment, Dollar Slides
Latest News
/
March 20, 2025
/
Myer Must Move Quickly To Fix Distribution Warehouse Problems
Latest News
/
March 20, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Confirms One UI 7 Rollout Date and New Features
Latest News
/
March 20, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung has officially announced the rollout schedule for One UI 7, its latest Android 15-based update. The stable release will...
Read More