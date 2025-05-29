Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS: Phil Newton Retires From Masimo Consumer After Aquisition By Harman

By | 29 May 2025

Phil Newton the former CEO of Masimo Consumer is retiring, the move comes days after the Company was acquired by the Samsung owned Harman International.

Newton a former Samsung Vice President will be replaced by John Martin a long serving executive in the audio industry who has a vast knowledge of the premium audio business.

Newton worked closely with the former owner of Qualifi Michael Henriksen,who merged his Melbourne based business into what was then Sound United which was eventually sold to Masimo.

We broke the news of his appointment to the Company.

The Sound United portfolio, included Denon, Marantz, Polk Audio, Classé, and Definitive Technology.

Newton who was in Melbourne this week meeting with clients to advice them of the news, will step down as head of the Australian business at the end of June 2025.

He joined the company in 2019 with his leadership leading to growth despite operating during a period of major transition.

This included the Bowers & Wilkins acquisition by Sound United, the integration of local distributor QualiFi, and the company’s move to Masimo Corporation.

During his tenure, Newton oversee key product launches, and strengthen local market engagement.

John Martin has over 30 years’ experience in the CE sector, Martin has held senior product, sales and channel management roles across Consumer AV and has been a key figure in the success of Sound United brands in the region.

Masimo Consumer thanks Philip Newton for his leadership and contributions and welcomes John Martin into his new role.

An avid golfer Newton told ChannelNews a year ago that he was considering retiring due in part to a former medical condition.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years.
