HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Display > 4K TV > BREAKING NEWS: Panasonic Quits TV Market

BREAKING NEWS: Panasonic Quits TV Market

By | 3 Feb 2020
, , , , ,

As exclusively tipped by ChannelNews Panasonic Australia has quit the Australian TV market with insiders claiming that the move came after retailers experienced slow demand for the Japanese Companies TV.

The move opens the door up for Sharp who recently appointed Tempo to distribute their appliance products in Australia.

Recently several retailers told ChannelNews that they were interested in replacing the struggling Panasonic brand with Sharp TV’s which in the past have been an extremely popular brand in Australia before being withdrawn from the market.

Panasonic claim that they decided to withdraw from the Australian television market in 2020, in light of current local market conditions and to allow the company to focus on other established and emerging areas of the business.

New Legs on Panasonic TV’s can be adjusted.

It’s tipped that Panasonic will launch several new products into new categories in Australia to replace lost revenue from there decision to exit the Australian market.

The Company said that their current range of TV’s will continue to be sold via retailers in Australia while stocks last. At this stage its not known whether the Company will launch a discount campaign to move stock out of stores.

Panasonic Australia said that they will also continue to provide customer service to all owners of its television products. We will always put our customers first and provide the highest level of support.

This decision will not affect any other products in our Home AV range or any other categories, which remain available in Australia in 2020 and beyond.

We’re excited by what’s in store this year across our broad portfolio of consumer electronics and appliance categories – including our popular audio, video and LUMIX imaging products, our growing range of personal care and kitchen appliances, and our award winning air conditioning range, as well as our recently re-launched Technics premium audio brand.

Panasonic has been an industry leader in consumer electronics for more than 100 years and we are proud of the enduring success of our business in Australia. Panasonic will continue to evolve its portfolio of products and solutions to meet the needs of the Australian market.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
CES 2020: Panasonic Unveils Compact Dolby Atmos For Gamers
Panasonic HZ2000 4K OLED Intros Dolby Vision IQ & Filmmaker Mode With Intelligent Sensing At CES 2020
Panasonic Previews New Wireless Headphones, Debuts First Technics True Wireless Buds
Who Has The Ultimate Hi-Fi? Best Of Best Awards Announced
Panasonic To Sell Chipmaking Business
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Flirts With Consumers, Teases At What’s To Come
Brands Industry Latest News
/
February 3, 2020
/
Study Reveals Kids Addicted To Screens Will Be A Couch Potato By Five
Display Industry Investigation
/
February 3, 2020
/
Ready To Play? Atari To Open Video Game-Themed Hotel
Atari Brands Industry
/
February 3, 2020
/
‘Self Serving Tactic’ Xerox Nominates 11 To HP Board
Brands Finance HP
/
February 3, 2020
/
Quibi Bolsters Public Awareness Campaign With Super Bowl Ad
Apple Brands Disney+
/
February 3, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Flirts With Consumers, Teases At What’s To Come
Brands Industry Latest News
/
February 3, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
In the height of speculation, leaks and consumer anticipation, Samsung is set to unveil its latest tech devices at Galaxy...
Read More