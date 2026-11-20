Narta, Australia’s largest electrical buying group, is to be voluntarily wound up and replaced with a new company, less than a month after the JB Hi-Fi Group confirmed it would walk out after 25 years and take its buying scale with it.

In a letter to suppliers from Narta COO, Darren Spencer he told partners that shareholders have agreed to “commence the process of voluntarily winding up the existing Narta entity” and set up a new company and operating structure in its place.

Suppliers who have backed the group but not yet signed updated agreements have been told to stop. Narta has asked them to “temporarily hold off signing” until revised contracts reflecting the new entity are issued.

JB Hi-Fi Exit The Trigger

The letter does not name JB Hi-Fi. It refers only to “the recently announced changes to Narta’s membership”.

Those changes are the departure of the entire JB Hi-Fi Group, made up of JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, The Good Guys and e&s. All four end their Narta membership on 31 December 2026.

The JB Hi-Fi Group was Narta’s biggest member by a wide margin. Its exit leaves Betta Group, David Jones, Myer and Bing Lee as the group’s most significant remaining retailers, with markedly weaker purchasing leverage from 2027.

Major suppliers have already told ChannelNews that Narta’s buying capability could be “severely impacted” once JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and e&s are gone.

The letter itself admits the new organisation will be built “on the new volume we now have”.

Solvent, Says Narta

Narta insists the wind-up is not a collapse.

“Narta is solvent and has the financial capacity to meet its obligations through this process,” the letter states. “This is a considered and proactive decision, not one driven by an inability to meet our commitments.”

The group says the Board and shareholders concluded that cutting costs inside the existing structure would not work. Immediate cost reductions have already been made, but the current entity carries “long-term property commitments and associated operating liabilities” that Narta says would “unnecessarily constrain” a smaller organisation.

Winding up the company allows a new entity to start without those legacy commitments.

Four Weeks Of Talks

According to the letter, the Board held several meetings over the past four weeks, consulted shareholders and spoke to suppliers before reaching the decision.

Narta says the new business will be “leaner, more commercially focused, financially sustainable” and insists it will not simply be the old Narta under a new name.

Remaining retailers and their representatives will meet suppliers over the coming weeks to outline the proposed model, its structure and commercial terms.

Supplier Contracts In Limbo

Suppliers who have already signed with Narta have been told existing arrangements will be “transitioned or updated” to the new entity. No detail has been given on how, or on what terms.

The letter describes the remaining members as independent, mid-sized retailers, a mix of generalists and category specialists, who still need a collective group for scale and negotiating power.

Narta has not said what the new company will be called, who will lead it, or how many staff will move across.