HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > BREAKING NEWS: Myer Crashes Again Shoppers Forced To Get Cash

BREAKING NEWS: Myer Crashes Again Shoppers Forced To Get Cash

By | 26 Dec 2019
, , ,

Days after Myer was forced to shut down their in store tills due a network problem another IT stuff up has seen Boxing Day customers sent to the bank to get cash after another failure.

As customers crammed into Myer stores to pick up a Boxing Day bargains they were again prevented them from buying items in-store via EFTPOS as staff resorted to cash.

The outage was being experienced primarily in Victoria and Adelaide, with shoppers being forced to go and get cash out at ATMs as Myer staff held on to their Boxing Day sale items.

The problem that prevented trading for more than an hour as was similar to the problem that occured on the Saturday before Xmas when tills in the store were unable to be used.

Myer which has been described as a “run down” retailer is battling for survival with Boxing Day supposed to be one of thee most important days of the year.

See original Story here.

Myer Lose Millions After 3Hr Till Crash On Peak Trading Day

Myer’s executive general manager of stores Tony Sutton said Boxing Day was their biggest sale day of the year and more than 1.6 million customers are expected to visit their 61 stores nationally.

Consumers are tipped to splash around $2.53 billion at the Boxing Day sales today.

New figures compiled by the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) and Roy Morgan have forecast Boxing Day sales to increase 2.86 per cent on last year.

Despite the rise, it’s the lowest yearly growth in the past decade.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Harris Scarf: Deloitte Trying To Flog A “Pig With Lipstick”
Myer Lose Millions After 3Hr Till Crash On Peak Trading Day
BREAKING NEWS: Big Retailer Calls In The Administrators
David Jones $487 Million Loss
Largest Appliance Store-In-Store Myer Revealed
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

What To Expect From CES 2020
5G Amazon Apple
/
December 27, 2019
/
Amazon Rocks As Sales Boom Stocks Climb & Brands Like Jabra Love It
Accessories Amazon Alexa Finance
/
December 27, 2019
/
EXCLUSIVE: Aldi To Sell 75″ 4K UHD Netflix TV For $999 Cheapest Ever
4K TV Aldi Brands
/
December 26, 2019
/
Bowers & Wilkins The New Benchmark For Noise Cancelling Headphones
Accessories Headphones Latest News
/
December 26, 2019
/
LG Gets Into The Indoor Plant Growing Business
Appliances CES 2020 Humidifiers
/
December 26, 2019
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

What To Expect From CES 2020
5G Amazon Apple
/
December 27, 2019
/
/
0 Comment
We are a month away from one of the biggest tech shows of the year and already questions are being...
Read More