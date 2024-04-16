HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS: Lifestyle Store Drama Takes A New Twist, Theatre At Home Now In Administration

BREAKING NEWS: Lifestyle Store Drama Takes A New Twist, Theatre At Home Now In Administration

By | 16 Apr 2024
BREAKING NEWS: Lifestyle Store Drama Takes A New Twist, Theatre At Home Now In Administration

The Lifestyle Store saga has taken a whole new twist overnight, with  claims now emerging  that the audio and AV business along with the doomed Theatre At Home business is actually owned by ROQO Pty Ltd and that both ROQO and Theatre At Home are now in administration.

The collapse has according to sources exposed questionable dealings between Theatre At Home and the Lifestyle store with claims that stock being removed from the Lifestyle store last week actually belonged to Theatre At Home,  and that deposits taken for TAH deals were being used to fund the Lifestyle store.

As of this morning  the Australian Securities and  Investment Commission is showing that two Companies are now in administration ROQO Pty Ltd and Theatre At Home. The Lifestyle Store is not listed as being under the management of administrators Nicols & Obrien.

ChannelNews understands that all Theatre At Home stores in Australia have been closed down with hundreds of thousands of dollars owed in rent to landlords.

On Friday, the Adelaide Store was stormed by people chasing down deposits and unpaid rent.

This resulted in South Australian Police being called to the premises. We have also been told that stock is being stripped from TAH stores across Australia.

Claims that the stock being removed from the Lifestyle Store premises in North Parramatta was in fact owned by Theatre At Home,  has already been disputed by suppliers looking to get their stock back.

Late last night we were told that that tens of thousands of dollars obtained as deposits for Theatre At Home fit outs was used to fund the Lifestyle Store and the lifestyle of executives running the store include Vinod Christie David who we believe had to get an Uber home after being dumped last week as the CEO of the Lifestyle Store.

His M4 BMW was seized and taken away on a trailer.

Vinod David who is accused of using the business to fund his lifestyle, is believed to have taken hundreds of thousands in deposits from Theatre At Home customers and then used the money to fund a collapsing Lifestyle with ownership of the business transferred some weeks ago to ROQO.

It now appears that millions of dollars, worth of deposits are in question with the real possibility that the Police called be called in to investigate the actions of Vinod Christie David who one interested party claims were running a “questionable business with money moved from one business to another.”

One insider described it as a “Ponzi Scheme.”

ChannelNews has been told by the only secured creditor in ROQO, Danni Assabgy the investor who loaded money to Vinod David for the doomed Theatre At Home operation that he has never been involved in the Lifestyle Store.

According to Assagby the stock from the Lifestyle Store premises in North Parramatta has been removed to a “Secure premises” suppliers have not been told where those premises are.

 

More to follow.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
BREAKING NEWS: ASIC Claims Lifestyle Store Not In Administration Urges Suppliers To Contact Them
Where Is The Lifestyle Store Stock & Mystery Over Who Is The Administrator
BREAKING NEWS:Men Pack Stock At LifeStyle Store But No Receivers Suppliers Concerned
EXCLUSIVE:Lifestyle Store, Horror Story Revealed ‘Trading While Insolvent Claims’
BREAKING NEWS:Lifestyle Store Padlocked Recievers Tipped To Have Been Called In
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

HMD Unveils New Fusion Smartphone Concept
Latest News
/
April 16, 2024
/
Samsung Brings Galaxy AI Support To Older Devices
Latest News
/
April 16, 2024
/
Harvey Norman CEO Signed Off On ‘No Interest’ Campaign That Failed To Reveal Hiddeen Costs Claim ASIC
Latest News
/
April 16, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS: ASIC Claims Lifestyle Store Not In Administration Urges Suppliers To Contact Them
Latest News
/
April 15, 2024
/
Microsoft Testing Advertising In Windows 11 Start Menu
Latest News
/
April 15, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

HMD Unveils New Fusion Smartphone Concept
Latest News
/
April 16, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
HMD Global has revealed its new concept at MWC 2024, called Fusion. Details have been limited, however, the concept appears...
Read More