Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS: JB Hi-Fi E&S Deal Finalised

BREAKING NEWS: JB Hi-Fi E&S Deal Finalised

By | 2 Sep 2024
E&S

JB Hi-Fi has completed its $47.8 million acquisition of a 75 per cent stake in kitchen, laundry and bathroom products chain E&S Trading.

“We are very pleased to have successfully completed the acquisition of E&S and are excited to welcome E&S to the JB Hi-Fi Group,” said Terry Smart, JB Hi-Fi group chief executive.

The premium appliance market is set to get a shake-up with JB Hi-Fi snapping up the Melbourne-based retailer E&S Trading in a move that will see the big CE and appliance retailer go up against Harvey Norman Commercial, Winnings and Bing Lee’s Signature stores that sell premium appliances to the building industry.

E&S Trading has 10 showrooms in Victoria and one in Canberra. It will retain both its brand and unique operating model, and operations at all current stores will remain unchanged.

Founded in 1962 by Bob Sinclair and his two brothers, E&S Trading has annual revenues of $230 million and earnings of $7 million.

“This partnership will allow us to expand our reach and continue delivering exceptional service and top-notch products to our valued customers,” said Rob Sinclair, managing director of E&S Trading, who is reported to continue leading the business following the acquisition.

JB Hi-Fi’s last major acquisition was in 2016 when they paid $870m to purchase The Good Guys.

JB Hi-Fi recently rewarded shareholders with a special dividend of 80¢ a share after delivering a better-than-expected profit.

Earnings before interest and tax fell to $647.2 million, but that beat the expected fall of 18.5 per cent to $626.6 million by the market. Net profit fell 16.4 per cent to $438.8 million.

Overall, JB Hi-Fi group sales fell 0.4 per cent to $9.59 billion in the 12 months to June 30, higher than what analysts expected.

Total sales increased by 1 per cent to $6.61 billion, with comparable sales up 0.6 per cent, driven by continued customer demand for technology and consumer electronics products.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Deloitte Claim Second Half Looks Better After ‘Shock’ Harvey Norman Results
The Greens Target JB Hi Fi For ‘Excessive Profits” Big W Also In Their Sights
SharkNinja On A Roll As They Take On The Likes Of Dyson, Breville & Delonghi
Smart Personal Audio Market Grows More Than 10%
Unemployment Rising As Retailers Struggle To Control Costs
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Faster App Updates To Save Time and Ease Frustration
Latest News
/
September 2, 2024
/
Crestron Home OS Reveals New Features
Latest News
/
September 2, 2024
/
Motorola Brings Two New Edge Devices To Oz
Latest News
/
September 2, 2024
/
Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset
Latest News
/
September 2, 2024
/
David Dicker
Which Local CE Distributor Is Floating Round The World In A Private Jet Bigger Than Most?
Latest News
/
September 2, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Faster App Updates To Save Time and Ease Frustration
Latest News
/
September 2, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
You can now download, install and update multiple apps from the Google Play Store simultaneously. In April users were able...
Read More