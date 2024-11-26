Australian legal group Maurice Blackburn is investigating a class action against Google, and their AdTech practises, the only problem is that people impacted by Googles actions, are in fear because of the possibility of their their web sites being nobbled or traffic diverted away by Google if they come forward claim insiders.

Maurice Blackburn lawyers have been told by multiple people that they web site owners and providers of similar services to Google are too frightened to talk for fear of their business being impacted.

We have also been told that several media Companies who were aware of the Maurcie Blackburn class action have chosen not to run the story for fear of losing traffic.

it’s been alleged that the big US search Company has been involved in anti-competitive conduct in the media display market in Australia, where Google dominates with their AdTech services to both advertisers and publishers of ads.

It’s also been claimed that Google has a dominant position at all points of the AdTech supply chain.

The class action would seek to recover compensation for publishers of digital ad inventory who have received less revenue for the ad space they sell, than they would have otherwise.

Maurice Blackburn claims that Google’s conduct has been under scrutiny around the world.

The potential class action follows similar proceedings in the USA (including a regulatory prosecution by the Department of Justice that went to trial in September 2024, and litigation by both advertisers and publishers), class actions in the UK Competition Tribunal and Canada, and regulatory investigations by the Australian, UK, Canadian and French competition authorities.

In Australia, an ACCC Inquiry into digital advertising in 2021 identified significant competition concerns and considered that Google’s conflicts of interest had “led to poor outcomes” for publishers, pointing to Google’s self-preferencing conduct and its influence on programmatic advertising auctions and their rules in particular. The ACCC said that “Over more than a decade, Google’s vertical integration and strength in ad tech services has allowed it to engage in a range of conduct which has lessened competition over time and entrenched its dominant position”.

The Class Action legal firm claims that if anyone has a website and/or mobile phone app that displays digital advertising (i.e. sells ad space) directed at Australian consumers or had this at some point in the past six years (and you sold that space programmatically), then you may have suffered financial loss because of Google’s conduct and, if the action proceeds, be eligible for compensation.

The ad space needs to have been sold programmatically using AdTech services and you need to have used a Google product to sell your ad space. Google AdTech products include the following:

Google DFP or DoubleClick for Publishers

Google Ad Manager or GAM

Google Ad Exchange or AdX

Google AdSense or Ad Mob

You are still eligible if you sold your ad space using a third party (who acted on your behalf to sell the ad space).

