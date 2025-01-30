Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked ‘Blue Triangle Of Death’

BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked ‘Blue Triangle Of Death’

By | 30 Jan 2025

Garmin has a problem with users finding their watches bricked today with users taking to social media to complain right round the world.

Garmin who are known for avoiding the media in Australia has not commented locally after users woke to find their Garmin smart watches stuck in a never-ending boot screen mode  featuring a so-called “blue triangle of death.”

Some users have found that their watches are useless with all functions disabled.

Garmin fenix 8.

The issue appears to be widespread across countries and devices with hundreds of users in the USA complaining.

The Verge reported that the r/Garmin subreddit, you can see the issue impacting watches from the Epix, Venu, Forerunner, Descent, and Fenix lineups.

They were also able to independently confirm the issue occurring on a Venu 3 model.

They Initially, tried resetting the device that had been stuck in a continuous boot loop.

Garmin is aware of the issue, and while details are scarce, the bug appears to be linked to GPS activities.

“Garmin is researching reports of devices displaying a blue triangle when starting a GPS activity.

A reset by pressing and holding the power button may restore functionality. We will provide more information on a permanent fix when available,” Garmin spokesperson Natalie Miller tells The Verge. The Garmin Support Centre page also displays a similar message but notes that any fix may be temporary.

Some Garmin users have anecdotally shared that non-GPS activities do not seem to trigger the boot loop. So, until Garmin issues an official fix, it’s probably best to stick to non-GPS activities for the time being.

The issue also affects Garmin’s Edge cycling computers.

The company suggests connecting those devices to a Windows computer and manually locating and deleting a CPE.bin file. If that doesn’t resolve the issue, a “master reset” will instead be needed which will require the device to be paired with a smartphone again afterwards.



About Post Author
