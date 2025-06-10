Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS: Former JB Hi Fi Boss Loses Another Job

BREAKING NEWS: Former JB Hi Fi Boss Loses Another Job

By | 10 Jun 2025

The former group CEO of JB Hi Fi Richard Murray is set to leave Total Tools after Metcash announced it will merge its Independent Hardware Group and Total Tools Holdings businesses; he had only been in the job 15 months.

Richard Murray seen with Solomon Lew of Premier Investments

Murray who quit JB Hi Fi to take up the job as CEO of the Solomon Lew controlled Company Premier Investment in April 2021 quite Premier after only a short stint in the role.

Murray who is the victim of a merger after Metcash moved to create the Total Tools and Hardware Group which will be run by Scott Marshall, the current chief executive of the Independent Hardware Group.

His appointment resulted in the sudden exit of Murray who some claim was trying to turn Total Tools into another JB Hi Fi aimed at tradies.

The move will unify and streamline the management of Metcash brands such as Mitre 10, Home Hardware and Total Tools, the company said in their announcement to the ASX.

Metcash chief executive Doug Jones said: “Merging IHG and Total Tools Holdings has been part of our medium to longer term considerations since the acquisition of Total Tools in 2020.

The creation of an even stronger and more resilient hardware business now is important not only in the context of current market conditions, but also for ensuring the business and our independent members and franchisees are ideally positioned to maximise the benefits from the anticipated market improvement.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
