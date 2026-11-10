Tania Garonzi, the executive who launched Hisense in Australia before moving to the retail side, has been appointed Managing Director of The Good Guys, replacing Biag Capasso, who is stepping down for family reasons.

Seen above Tania Garonzi centre with Biag Capasso left.

JB Hi-Fi management said the appointment takes effect on 1 March 2027. Capasso leaves after 15 years with the business, the last five as Managing Director.

From supplier to retailer

Garonzi joined The Good Guys in November 2021 as Merchandise Director, where she has run the merchandising function and helped set the brand’s commercial and strategic direction.

Before that she spent 15 years on the supplier side as Director and General Manager of Hisense Australia.

In 2006, Garonzi saw an opening for a new consumer electronics brand in the local market and founded Hisense Australia.

In her last year at the company, Hisense lifted TV sales 15% and refrigerator sales 28% year-on-year.

Garonzi’s move to The Good Guys in 2021 split the industry.

Many had expected the merchandise role to go to an internal candidate, and insiders said she had a six month non-compete clause in her contract.

Capasso’s tenure

Capasso, formerly Merchandise Director, became Managing Director in 2021 when Terry Smart moved up to CEO of JB Hi-Fi as part of a broader management restructure. Garonzi succeeded him in the merchandise role.

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JB Hi-Fi said the appointment shows the depth of leadership across the Group and its commitment to promoting internal talent into senior roles.

Group CEO Nick Wells said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our thanks and appreciation to Biag for his significant contribution to The Good Guys over 15 years, including the last 5 years as Managing Director. While we are sad to see Biag leave, we are excited to have an executive of Tania’s calibre ready to take on The Good Guys Managing Director role.”

“Tania is a highly regarded leader with strong commercial capability and an excellent understanding of The Good Guys, its customers and the broader retail market. We look forward to Tania taking on her new role and leading the experienced The Good Guys executive team to continue the business’s strong performance.”