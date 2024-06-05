Speculation is rife that Force Technology who were recently dumped as a distributor to Optus has been sold to Stealth Group Holdings.

Earlier today and before the market opened the Perth based Stealth Group Holdings was placed into a trading halt pending the release of an announcement that some insiders claim is the acquisition of Perth based Force Technology, who recently were told that their services were no longer needed by Optus who have chosen to go exclusively with US distributor Likewise.

Also affected by the move was Brisbane based distributor Cellnet who we exclusively revealed on Monday had laid off several staff.

ChannelNews understands that Force Technology has been shopping a sale of the business prior to the Optus announcement.

Force has more than 30 years’ experience in manufacturing, sourcing, marketing and distributing mobile phone and tablet accessories to resellers throughout Australia.

Headquartered in Perth, Stealth Group Holdings Ltd is one of Australia’s largest industrial distribution groups combining company owned and independent retailer assets, they sell to both trades direct, and retailers.

Their current portfolio of products includes, tools, safety, PPE, workwear, hardware, building, construction, truck & trailer, automotive, electrical, materials handling, cleaning & janitorial, tapes, workplace consumables and several other related products.

They appear to have no presence in the CE or mobile markets.

The business ranges more than one million products, supplied by 2,500 suppliers; and at present, Stealth Global distributes these to 5,500 business customers and 34,000 retail customers.

Combining an expansive in-stock product offering with the ability to tailor value-adding solutions, using a wide variety of sales channels, including its own sales team serving key accounts, in-store, on-site, online, delivery options and click-and-collect.

Their five businesses include:

Heatleys Safety & Industrial

C&L Tool Centre

Skipper Transport Parts

Industrial Supply Group

United Tools