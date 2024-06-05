HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS: Force Technology Tipped To Have Been Sold After Optus Dumping

BREAKING NEWS: Force Technology Tipped To Have Been Sold After Optus Dumping

By | 5 Jun 2024

Speculation is rife that Force Technology who were recently dumped as a distributor to Optus has been sold to Stealth Group Holdings.

Earlier today and before the market opened the Perth based Stealth Group Holdings was placed into a trading halt pending the release of an announcement that some insiders claim is the acquisition of Perth based Force Technology, who recently were told that their services were no longer needed by Optus who have chosen to go exclusively with US distributor Likewise.

Also affected by the move was Brisbane based distributor Cellnet who we exclusively revealed on Monday had laid off several staff.
ChannelNews understands that Force Technology has been shopping a sale of the business prior to the Optus announcement.
Force has more than 30 years’ experience in manufacturing, sourcing, marketing and distributing mobile phone and tablet accessories to resellers throughout Australia.

Headquartered in Perth, Stealth Group Holdings Ltd is one of Australia’s largest industrial distribution groups combining company owned and independent retailer assets, they sell to both trades direct, and retailers.

Their current portfolio of products includes, tools, safety, PPE, workwear, hardware, building, construction, truck & trailer, automotive, electrical, materials handling, cleaning & janitorial, tapes, workplace consumables and several other related products.
They appear to have no presence in the CE or mobile markets.

The business ranges more than one million products, supplied by 2,500 suppliers; and at present, Stealth Global distributes these to 5,500 business customers and 34,000 retail customers.

Combining an expansive in-stock product offering with the ability to tailor value-adding solutions, using a wide variety of sales channels, including its own sales team serving key accounts, in-store, on-site, online, delivery options and click-and-collect.
Their five businesses include:
Heatleys Safety & Industrial
C&L Tool Centre
Skipper Transport Parts
Industrial Supply Group
United Tools



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
BREAKING NEWS:Force Sold For $9.5M After Being Dumped By Optus
EXCLUSIVE: Major Distributor Restructures Following Optus US Decision Staff Let Go
Carriers Banging Up Phone Plan Prices To Please Investors
BREAKING NEWS: Court Forces Optus To Hand Over Crucial Document Into Network Crash After They Tried To Desperatly Stop It Being Revealed.
Optus Claims Market “Is Difficult” After Telstra Axes Thousands of Jobs
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussie Shoppers To Spend A$10.1 billion On EOFY Sales
Latest News
/
June 5, 2024
/
Renders of Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
New Renders And Details Samsung FE Watch Revealed
Latest News
/
June 5, 2024
/
Google Reportedly Working On Spotify Support For Gemini
Latest News
/
June 5, 2024
/
Intel, Qualcomm And Nvidia Engaged In Fierce Battle Over Chip Supremacy
Latest News
/
June 5, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS:Force Sold For $9.5M After Being Dumped By Optus
Latest News
/
June 5, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussie Shoppers To Spend A$10.1 billion On EOFY Sales
Latest News
/
June 5, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
In a boon to retailers across Australia, shoppers within the county are tipped to spend A$10.1 billion on mid-year/end of...
Read More