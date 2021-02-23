HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Facebook > BREAKING NEWS: Facebook Agrees To Restore Australian News Pages

BREAKING NEWS: Facebook Agrees To Restore Australian News Pages

By | 23 Feb 2021
,

Facebook has agreed to restore Australian news pages within the next few days.

The social media giant plans to unblock Oz news outlets from the platform at an undetermined date after coming to an agreement with the Australian government.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg stated he was advised by Facebook that “it intends to restore Australian news pages in the coming days” after negotiations took place.

“We’re pleased that we’ve been able to reach an agreement with the Australian government and appreciate the constructive discussions we’ve had with Treasurer Frydenberg and Minister Fletcher over the past week,” Facebook said in a statement.

“We have consistently supported a framework that would encourage innovation and collaboration between online platforms and publishers. After further discussions, we are satisfied that the Australian government has agreed to a number of changes and guarantees that address our core concerns about allowing commercial deals that recognise the value our platform provides to publishers relative to the value we receive from them.

“As a result of these changes, we can now work to further our investment in public interest journalism and restore news on Facebook for Australians in the coming days.”

It comes after the Morrison government made a last minute bid to amend the News Media Bargaining Code.

The Coalition partyroom signed off amendments to the landmark code on Tuesday morning in the hopes it would placate Facebook and renegotiate the terms of its temporary ban.

The amendments include a two-month mediation period to give parties such as Facebook and Google more time to broker agreements, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Another amendment clarifies the government will consider commercial deals already struck between the parties before the code is applied to Google and Facebook.

Australian news sites have been banned from sharing content on Facebook since Thursday.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, ,
You may also like
Suing Facebook Pointless, Blocked Media Outlets Warned
WhatsApp To Block Users Who Don’t Accept New T&Cs
Tech Giants Sign Up To New Disinformation Code
Oz Government Pulls Advertising From Facebook As Social Media War Ramps Up
Australian News To Facebook Plummets After Ban Imposed
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

SoundBeamer Hits Kickstarter – Are Days Of Headphones Numbered?
Latest News Sound
/
February 23, 2021
/
REVIEW: Withings ScanWatch – Jack Of Two Trades, Master Of One
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
February 23, 2021
/
REVIEW: MSI Mini Cubi PC Perfect For COVID-19 Computing & Video Calls
Latest News Latest Reviews MSI
/
February 23, 2021
/
Epic Games Blocked From Taking Apple To Court
Apple Latest News
/
February 23, 2021
/
Suing Facebook Pointless, Blocked Media Outlets Warned
Facebook Latest News
/
February 23, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

SoundBeamer Hits Kickstarter – Are Days Of Headphones Numbered?
Latest News Sound
/
February 23, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Headphone-less private listening is on its way to the masses with Israeli firm Noveto Kickstarting its SoundBeamer 1.0 device, slated...
Read More