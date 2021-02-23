Facebook has agreed to restore Australian news pages within the next few days.

The social media giant plans to unblock Oz news outlets from the platform at an undetermined date after coming to an agreement with the Australian government.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg stated he was advised by Facebook that “it intends to restore Australian news pages in the coming days” after negotiations took place.

“We’re pleased that we’ve been able to reach an agreement with the Australian government and appreciate the constructive discussions we’ve had with Treasurer Frydenberg and Minister Fletcher over the past week,” Facebook said in a statement.

“We have consistently supported a framework that would encourage innovation and collaboration between online platforms and publishers. After further discussions, we are satisfied that the Australian government has agreed to a number of changes and guarantees that address our core concerns about allowing commercial deals that recognise the value our platform provides to publishers relative to the value we receive from them.

“As a result of these changes, we can now work to further our investment in public interest journalism and restore news on Facebook for Australians in the coming days.”

It comes after the Morrison government made a last minute bid to amend the News Media Bargaining Code.

BREAKING: @9NewsAUS understands after several days of shutdown Facebook has agreed to restore Australian news pages in coming days. #auspol — Jonathan Kearsley (@jekearsley) February 23, 2021

The Coalition partyroom signed off amendments to the landmark code on Tuesday morning in the hopes it would placate Facebook and renegotiate the terms of its temporary ban.

The amendments include a two-month mediation period to give parties such as Facebook and Google more time to broker agreements, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Another amendment clarifies the government will consider commercial deals already struck between the parties before the code is applied to Google and Facebook.

Australian news sites have been banned from sharing content on Facebook since Thursday.