Darren Simmons the CEO of Acer Australia has quit to take up a new role which at this stage he is not disclosing.

The news comes after Acer recently secured a $20m deal for 13,000 notebooks with the Queensland Governments Education department.

Simmons who leaves Acer in a strong position in the market is set to be replaced by Gaba Cheng below the current General Manager of Product Management, Planning, Production & Procurement Group at the local Acer subsidiary.

Simmons who has been at Acer for more than 20 years after he joined the Company from HP.

Previously the Taiwanese Companies Sales Director he was promoted to CEO in 2014.

Acer is today the #1 supplier of PCs to education departments and is #1 in gaming PCs.

A 15-year veteran of the local company, Cheng joined the company in 2007 as National Product Manager, he then stepped into Head of Consumer Client Products before rising to the role of General Manager in 2014.

As Head of Product Management for the Oceanic region, Cheng has been instrumental in the go-to-market product strategy for Acer’s leading consumer, gaming and commercial product lines. Prior the working with the leading ICT company, Cheng also worked at BenQ as National Distribution Manager.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr Cheng said: “On behalf of myself and the Acer team here in Australia and New Zealand, I would like to thank Darren for the significant impact he has made in the region during his tenor as Managing Director. I look forward to working with the team to build on the platform that Darren and the entire team have put in place over the past eight years.”

During his 8 years as Managing Director and over 21 years of service, Mr Simmons enjoyed a highly successful stint in the company as the Sales Director before taking on the reigns and being appointed the first ever local MD in February 2014.

Under Darren Simmons’ leadership over the last 8 years the business has successfully stabilised and more than doubled its revenues across the ANZ region as a strong force in the commercial, consumer and gaming markets.

Andrew Hou, President of Acer Pan Asia Pacific Regional Operations, says “We are delighted to announce Gaba Cheng as the new Managing Director Oceanic Region. Over the past 15 years, he has held various senior roles within the Acer Oceanic team, with increasing scale and complexity. He has worked closely with Darren during this time to successfully launch a number of innovative products to the local market.”