Optus has lost a major court case in the Federal Court, with the business set to be forced to hand over a report into their disastrous network crash that resulted in millions of their customers identities being compromised.

The telco appealed an earlier decision of the Federal Court that it must hand over the external review conducted by Deloitte, to law firm Slater and Gordon who are running a class action against the Singapore owned Company.

The business that recently appointed a new CEO claim that they are currently rebuilding trust with customers after admitting that market conditions are tough for the business following the network outage.

“Despite refusing to accept the umpire’s decision, Optus must now hand over the Deloitte report into how millions of its customers’ private information was accessed as a consequence of the 2022 data breach,” Slater and Gordon class actions practice group leader Ben Hardwick said.

“Optus’s efforts to shield this report is indicative of a company that refuses to accept responsibility for its role in what happened, and the significant impact this data breach has had on millions of its Australian customers,” he said.

During a hearing earlier in May, Optus claimed most would be “gobsmacked” to find a media release would flag a legal purpose for such a report because of a possible class action or a potential regulator investigation.

“The point is to calm,” barrister for Optus Steven Finch, SC, said.

Former CEO Ms Bayer Rosmarin resigned after intense scrutiny following the data breach which affected 10 million customers, along with a 14-hour network outage last year.