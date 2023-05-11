HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
BREAKING NEWS CellNet Calls Trading Halt New Owners Tipped

By | 11 May 2023

Brisbane based distributor Cellnet Group has called a trading halt with speculation mounting as to who has purchased the business.

Currently their shares are trading at $0.18cents up from $0.15 this morning.

The business is capitalized at $4.38M with $1.7 million in cash on the books.

Back in 2020 the business reported revenues of $96.2M. In a recent investor update revenues were reported at $39.1M with the business reporting a first half EBITDA loss of $429,000.

As at FY 2020 the business reported cash reserves of $6.9M.

The speculation now is who is about to buy the business, one name that keeps popping up is Dicker Data who last year acquired New Zealand based Exceed.

Other speculation centers on former investors and owners of the business before it was floated.

ChannelNews understands that the business that recently secured the rights to Casetify, the accessory brand pulling millions of millennials and Gen Z consumers into stores and online for covers for their smartphones, watch bands, as well as covers for computers and tablets, recently lost the distribution rights to a number of brands.

Last year the business lost several key staff to Pacific Com, also quitting the business for a key position at Optus was former GM of products, Quang Nguyen.

He was replaced by Greg Morrison a former senior executive at Belkin.

 

More to come.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
