Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS: Acer Restructures In OZ

BREAKING NEWS: Acer Restructures In OZ

By | 14 May 2025

Acer has announced a major restructure of the way that they do business in Australia with the roll out of what the Company is claiming is a renewed go-to-market strategy.

Key to the new operation is a revitalised focus on channel partner engagement and a collaborative, partner-centric approach.

The move comes as Acer global looks to grow their Asia Pacific business that makes up 52% of their total global business.

In their latest financials the Company reported growth of 4.6% and a 12% increase in profit after tax.

A key partner of Harvey Norman in the consumer market the Accelerate Partner Program aims to expand Acer’s investment in partner engagement and build a robust foundation to continually grow its channel partner ecosystem and SMB market share.

Currently monitors and computers make up 70.7% of their revenues.

Acer management claim that their new partner program is designed for businesses of all sizes.

The Company that is strong in the education market is also targeting and verticals spanning SMB education, corporate and government without indicating which verticals or industries are key to their new strategy.

The program is made up of three tiers of partnership that are designed to allow participants to deepen their business relationship and expand market reach and sales potential with Acer via a range of benefits and resources, including access to training and certification, incentives and rewards such exclusive promotions.

One of the most compelling benefits of the Accelerate Partner Program is the rebate structure, designed to reward sales performance and maximise profitability.

Channel partners will start receiving rewards from the first $1 achieved across all three tiers.

Interested partners can head to Acer’s dedicated ANZ Accelerate Partner Program landing page to register their interest and find out more about the program.

https://www.acer.com/au-en/resellers/acer-channel-partner-program



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Acer Aspire 14 AI
Laptop Prices To Increase Due To Trump’s Tariffs
Acer Launches New AI-Powered Gaming Laptops
CES 2025: Acer Adds Slim Gaming Laptop To Predator Range
Acer CES 2025
CES 2025: Acer Showcases New Handheld Gaming Controller, Copilot+ And Gaming PCs
CES 2025: Acer To Reveal New High Performance Handheld Gaming Machines
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Eversolo Unveils Affordable, Feature-Packed Streaming Amplifier
Latest News
/
May 14, 2025
/
Panasonic Brings Major Firmware Upgrades and New Tools to LUMIX S Series
Latest News
/
May 14, 2025
/
OPINION: e-Bikes & Scooters Set To Take Off In NSW As Government & Police Fail To Book Offenders Who Can Kill Pedestrians
Latest News
/
May 14, 2025
/
Spotify’s AI ‘DJ’ Now Takes Voice Requests
Latest News
/
May 14, 2025
/
TCL Finally Embraces Filmmaker Mode in 2025 TVs
Latest News
/
May 14, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Eversolo Unveils Affordable, Feature-Packed Streaming Amplifier
Latest News
/
May 14, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Rising Chinese hi-fi brand Eversolo has officially stepped into the streaming amplifier space with the launch of the Eversolo Play....
Read More