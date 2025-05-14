Acer has announced a major restructure of the way that they do business in Australia with the roll out of what the Company is claiming is a renewed go-to-market strategy.

Key to the new operation is a revitalised focus on channel partner engagement and a collaborative, partner-centric approach.

The move comes as Acer global looks to grow their Asia Pacific business that makes up 52% of their total global business.

In their latest financials the Company reported growth of 4.6% and a 12% increase in profit after tax.

A key partner of Harvey Norman in the consumer market the Accelerate Partner Program aims to expand Acer’s investment in partner engagement and build a robust foundation to continually grow its channel partner ecosystem and SMB market share.

Currently monitors and computers make up 70.7% of their revenues.

Acer management claim that their new partner program is designed for businesses of all sizes.

The Company that is strong in the education market is also targeting and verticals spanning SMB education, corporate and government without indicating which verticals or industries are key to their new strategy.

The program is made up of three tiers of partnership that are designed to allow participants to deepen their business relationship and expand market reach and sales potential with Acer via a range of benefits and resources, including access to training and certification, incentives and rewards such exclusive promotions.

One of the most compelling benefits of the Accelerate Partner Program is the rebate structure, designed to reward sales performance and maximise profitability.

Channel partners will start receiving rewards from the first $1 achieved across all three tiers.

Interested partners can head to Acer’s dedicated ANZ Accelerate Partner Program landing page to register their interest and find out more about the program.

https://www.acer.com/au-en/resellers/acer-channel-partner-program