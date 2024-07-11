HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS: ACCC Takes The Good Guys To Court Claiming Dodgy Promotions

BREAKING NEWS: ACCC Takes The Good Guys To Court Claiming Dodgy Promotions

By | 11 Jul 2024

The JB Hi Fi owned retailer The Good Guys is facing a Federal Court case after being accused by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission of allegedly making false or misleading representations about their store credit and ‘StoreCash’ promotions, and failing to provide store credit to eligible consumers, in breach of the Australian Consumer Law.

The ACCC has instituted proceedings in the Federal Court claiming that The Good Guys ran 116 promotions between July 2019 and August 2023 in which it offered consumers a store credit or StoreCash if they spent a certain amount of money on qualifying products in its online or physical stores.

The ACCC alleges that The Good Guys represented that the only requirement to receive the store credit was to make a qualifying purchase, when that was not the case because consumers were also required to opt in to receive marketing communications in order to receive a store credit.

“We allege that the conditions for consumers to receive a store credit as part of The Good Guys’ promotions were not communicated adequately in The Good Guys’ marketing materials,” ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.

The ACCC also alleges that The Good Guys represented that store credit or StoreCash would not expire or would expire after a reasonable period, when in fact, for the majority of promotions, it expired within seven to ten days.

“We also understand that, for the majority of promotions, the store credit being offered expired within a very short period of time of ten days or less, which many consumers were unaware of.”

“We are concerned that as a result of the alleged conduct, consumers may have purchased products from The Good Guys which they might not have done otherwise.”

“Businesses should be on notice that promotional conditions must be prominently disclosed to consumers, rather than buried in hard-to-find locations, or they risk enforcement action under the Australian Consumer Law,” Ms Cass-Gottlieb said.

The ACCC has also alleged that The Good Guys failed to provide store credits to thousands of eligible consumers within the time specified in the offers, or within a reasonable time, in breach of the Australian Consumer Law.

“Even where consumers met the conditions, we allege that The Good Guys did not provide a store credit at all to many eligible consumers,” Ms Cass-Gottlieb said.

The ACCC is seeking consumer redress, penalties, declarations, compliance orders, publication orders, and costs.

Offending ads below make up part of the ACC’s claims.

TGG management have notv commented on the move.

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE: Skullcandy Dump Byron Bay Distributor
JB Hi-Fi Shares Surge As Officeworks Owners Shares Wobble
ACCC Warns Of Criminals Targeting Previous Victims
Has The ACCC Screwed Up With Their Latest Product Recall?
Asus & NordVPN Partner To Create Built-In VPN Routers
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Shanghai store
Apple Aims To Ship 90 Million iPhone 16 Devices This Year
Latest News
/
July 11, 2024
/
EXCLUSIVE: Skullcandy Dump Byron Bay Distributor
Latest News
/
July 11, 2024
/
School Issues Students With Nokia Devices To Replace Smartphones
Latest News
/
July 11, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (Image: Supplied by Samsung)
Samsung Unveils Next-Generation of Galaxy Watches
Latest News
/
July 11, 2024
/
AI-Generated Films To Be Produced By TCL
Latest News
/
July 11, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Shanghai store
Apple Aims To Ship 90 Million iPhone 16 Devices This Year
Latest News
/
July 11, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
With a renewed focus on AI services and an exploding demand for devices which support it, Apple expects to ship...
Read More