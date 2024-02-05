The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has moved to recall LG solar batteries which they have described as being “unsafe” having already been identified in 13 incidents of property damage, including one house that burnt down.

The reason given for the recall was because the ACCC believed that LG Solar, has not done enough to fix the problem.

This is not the first time that LG has had problems with their batteries with several auto brands having to recall LG EV batteries.

Consumers are being urged to check their LG solar energy storage systems after the Assistant Treasurer today issued a proposed recall notice for specified LG solar storage batteries, which can overheat and catch fire without warning.

Across Australia, 13 incidents of property damage have been linked to the affected batteries, including a house in Victoria that was destroyed.

Following a recommendation by the ACCC, the proposed recall notice was issued by the Assistant Treasurer because it appears to him that LG has not taken satisfactory action to prevent the affected batteries causing injury to any person.

“A proposed recall notice is a formal step towards a compulsory recall, and highlights the serious risk posed by the around 5000 affected LG solar storage batteries that have not yet been located,” ACCC Deputy Chair Catriona Lowe said.

“We are urging everyone that has a solar energy storage system to check whether they have an affected battery and, if they do and it has not been remediated, to switch it off and contact LG immediately.”

“Even if you don’t have an LG branded solar storage system, please still follow our recommended steps to check your battery to protect your home and your family. Some of the affected batteries are installed in systems sold under other brands or in unbranded systems,” Ms Lowe said.

Consumers have a right to receive a refund, replacement or software update to fix the problem at no cost to them. The remedy each consumer will receive depends on the serial number of the battery affected. LG has also committed to providing compensation to consumers who face higher energy bills while their system is switched off.

The proposed recall notice contains additional steps for LG to take to publicise the recall and the serious safety risk in order to increase consumer awareness and location rates, so that these dangerous batteries can be remediated without delay.

“The next step is for any suppliers of the affected LG batteries, including LG, to request the ACCC to hold a conference in relation to the proposed issue of a recall notice if they wish to do so.” Ms Lowe said.

What should consumers do?

1. Check if your battery has been recalled

Affected LG batteries may be in other branded systems including SolaX and in unbranded solar energy systems. Visit https://www.lgessbattery.com/au, click on ‘Electrical Safety Recall’ and follow the instructions to find out if your battery is affected by the recall.

If you need help, immediately contact LG Energy Solution Australia (LG) by phone on 1300 677 273 or by email to [email protected].