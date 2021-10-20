Facebook is following Google’s lead, with plans to rename its parent company, keeping the name ‘Facebook’ as one in a suite of properties it controls.

This is all according to The Verge, who cite people in the know. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to announce this during the company’s Connect conference on October 28.

With Facebook, along with Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and whatever its metaverse property will be, it’s a fairly smart move – especially given the terrible PR the company has copped lately.

Google famously restructured its entire company under a holding name of Alphabet, with Google being one of the brands under this. Facebook have clearly seen the benefits of this.

In July, Zuckerberg told The Verge: “We will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company.”