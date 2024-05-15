Apple’s new OLED iPad Pros are already experiencing a colour reproduction bug when attempting to display HDR content.

Apple has acknowledged the issue to iMore and is working on a fix, expected to arrive on the upcoming version of iPadOS.

The issue appears on both the 11-inch and the 13-inch iPad Pro, revealing blown-out blue colours with patches of white streaks.

According to iMore, the issue is visible “under very specific circumstances,” and can’t be seen on other OLED devices, such as the iPhone 15 Pro.

There is currently no explanation as to why this issue is occurring, however, it appears to be an issue with the image-processing engine.

Apple’s new iPad Pro models are available now from the official Apple website, starting at A$1,699, and have a headline feature – rich, colourful OLED displays.

For both models, Apple uses a ‘Tandem OLED’ array (layering two OLED panels on top of each other). This results in a peak brightness of 1,600nits in HDR content.

Apple’s new M4 chip has made this possible, a new Apple chip that has for the first time debuted in an iPad instead of a MacBook.

This isn’t the only issue Apple has faced this year with its devices.

At the beginning of this month, Apple iPhone users reported an alarm clock issue, noting the feature had stopped playing sound.

Apple confirmed it was aware of the issue and was working on a fix, but it was unclear what the cause of this issue was, as Apple didn’t reveal any specific details. Apple has not revealed if this issue has been resolved.

At the end of last month, Apple users experienced being logged out of their Apple IDs, and then having to reset their passwords when attempting to sign in again. There was no reasoning behind the issue. This issue has reportedly been resolved.

Finally, iOS 17.5 has recently been released, and according to The Mac Observer, users are finding problems occur with Apple Music and the iPhone not working or connecting to a network provider. Apple has not directly addressed this issues yet.