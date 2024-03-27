Bowers and Wilkins have debuted a new Signature range of speakers for the affordable premium enthusiast.

The new range includes includes the 702 S3 Signature, 705 S3 Signature, and HTM71 S3 Signature speakers.

This name is used sparingly by the company, with only eight loudspeaker ranges carrying the Signature mark.

The new models feature carefully upgraded componentry, as well as luxurious new finishes.

The larger model is the 702 S3, which is a powerful three-way floorstanding loudspeaker. The design heart is the Carbon Dome tweeter, housed in a decoupled Tweeter on Top aluminium enclosure. It was enhanced with the addition of a new protective tweeter grille mesh.

The decoupled Continuum Cone FST midrange drive unit reduces unwanted colouration stemming from behind the transducer cones, for clean insight into the midrange, and an open sound.

It also includes three 6.5-inch Aerofoil Profile bass drivers, complete with upgraded drive unit suspensions.

It benefits from careful updates to the crossover, aimed at increasing transparency, with new, upgraded Mundorf capacitors, improved inductors and bypass capacitors.

Additionally, it includes new speaker terminal posts with high quality brass cores.

Next is the 705 S3, which brings new standards for performance in a smaller, more room-friendly form.

It also includes a new tweeter grille mesh, as well as an upgraded crossover with new capacitors and resistors, and repositioned bypass capacitors.

It shares the improved speaker terminals and includes a new drive unit suspension for the 6.5-inch drive unit.

Moving on to the new dedicated centre-channel loudspeaker, the HTM71 S3, which has a three-way design, featuring the same Tweeter on Top configuration as the 702 and 705.

Complimented by a centrally mounted 5-inch Continuum Cone FST midrange drive unit, it also features decoupling and Biomimetic suspension.

Twin 5-inch Aerofoil Profile bass cones provide the powerful presentation, and it has upgrades to the crossover components, and its input terminals.

Each one is only available in two exclusive finishes, complimented by Signature logo plates on the rear panels.

The two finishes are Midnight Blue Metallic and Datuk Gloss wood veneer. These are exclusive to the new 700 Series, and feature vibrant gold trims to the drive units and tweeter housings.

Brand President of Bowers & Wilkins, Dave Sheen said, “Any Signature launch is an incredibly proud moment for everyone at Bowers & Wilkins. The new 700 Series Signature range represents a signiﬁcant expansion of our Signature portfolio and I’m sure it will be enthusiastically received by both reviewers and our customers worldwide.”

Each of these loudspeakers will be available from March 27th from selected retailers.

The 702 S3 Signature is retailing for A$14,900 per pair, the 705 S3 Signature is retailing for A$6,500 per pair, and the HTM71 S3 Signature is retailing for A$4,900 each.