Home > Latest News > Bowers & Wilkins Takes Fashionable Headphones To A New Level

Bowers & Wilkins Takes Fashionable Headphones To A New Level

By | 16 Sep 2024

If you are looking for a seriously fashionable pair of premium headphones, renowned British audio brand, Bowers & Wilkins, has introduced two new premium finishes including a pair in a stunning Ruby Red.

The multi-award-winning over-ear headphones, include the Px7 in the Ruby Red and the Px8 which comes in a Dark Forest finish.

The Company that is making a name for themselves in the fashion world having signed up David Beckham earlier this year have expanded on their already extensive range of colours with the introduction of their latest headphones.

The Masimo owned brand claim that two new finishes further reinforce the brand’s unique approach to design, which ensures that its premium audio products always look as good as they sound, while offering our customers the opportunity to choose the colour that best suits their style and personality.

The new Px7 S2e Ruby Red and Px8 Dark Forest are available from 18th September for $599 AUD and $1,149 AUD respectively at selected retailers.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 have been a mainstay when it comes to wireless headphones since they were launched back in mid-2022.

They were joined by the updated Px7 S2e in September 2023.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Claims Former Sound United Audio Business Should Be “Given Away” As Board Fight Gets Messy
Former Sound United Business All But Jettisoned By Masimo Management As Sales Fall
Is Apple Going To Buy Masimo Consumer As The Mother Of All AGM’s Loom, Some Say Yes
David Beckham partners with Bowers & Wilkins (Image: Supplied by Bowers & Wilkins)
David Beckham Becomes Face Of Bowers & Wilkins
Meridian Unveils First New High-End Wireless Speaker
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Google’s Move Towards Digital Passports, But Hold Onto The Hard Copy For Now
Latest News
/
September 16, 2024
/
Leaked Images of Samsung Galaxy S25
Leaked Images of Samsung Galaxy S25 Emerge
Latest News
/
September 16, 2024
/
Bunnings CEO Pushes Back On Claims Of Price Gouging
Latest News
/
September 16, 2024
/
Short Throw Home Cinema Projector First With Xbox Certification
Latest News
/
September 16, 2024
/
Sony Music Wants To Buy Pink Floyd’s Music Catalogue For A$745 Million
Latest News
/
September 16, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google’s Move Towards Digital Passports, But Hold Onto The Hard Copy For Now
Latest News
/
September 16, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The end of hard copy passports is still many years away, but Google is edging towards paperless. A new beta...
Read More