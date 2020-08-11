HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Free Gifts With Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo Loudspeakers

By | 11 Aug 2020
Bowers & Wilkins is running a giveaway promotion, gifting consumers who buy the Formation Duo stereo loudspeakers two free products.

Formation Duo purchasers will receive Bowers & Wilkins’ Formation Audio streaming music player, which has a recommended retail price of $1,149, as a bonus gift.

Formation Audio enables the connection of a traditional audio source, so that its content can be streamed wirelessly over your home Wi-Fi to the Duos. It can also be connected to a conventional component Hi-Fi system and enable the streaming of music from a wide variety of digital sources.

Purchasers will also receive a free 12-month subscription to Roon, a popular music management and listening solution that provides comprehensive, easy-to-use and high-performance access to networked and streaming audio sources.

The two Formation products already come with a three-month trial subscription to Roon, so this bonus takes the total to 18 months of free membership.

The Formation Duo loud speakers feature ultra-low-latency Formation streaming technology, 250W active amplification and a unique design to deliver wired loudspeaker performance, wirelessly.

The Duo Bonus promotion is available now through Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo stockists across Australia and extends through until 30th September 2020.

 

