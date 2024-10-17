Home > Latest News > Bowers & Wilkins Adds Titanium Dome Tweeters To Zeppelin

Bowers & Wilkins Adds Titanium Dome Tweeters To Zeppelin

By | 17 Oct 2024

The third in the series of Zeppelin wireless speakers has been launched by Bowers & Wilkins.

The Zeppelin Pro comes in Space Grey and Solar Gold, and has the same design as the original Zeppelin (2021) and the Zeppelin McLaren (2023).

 

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin series.

 

Presumably inspired by the Zeppelin aircraft – also known as a blimp – the speaker is about as far away from the traditional square or rectangle cabinet as you could imagine.

The new Solar Gold takes on the appearance of a flattened almond, or perhaps an alien’s egg – and PR shots show how nicely it fits into a modern home setting.

The Zeppelin Pro comes with titanium dome tweeters.

“Five premium drive units share reference-grade Bowers & Wilkins loudspeaker designs,” B&W says.

 

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro.

 

It comes with Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth aptXTM Adaptive and Spotify Connect built in, plus the Bowers & Wilkins Music app. Users can adjust the downward firing light via the app.

The unit weighs 6.6kg – which is 100 grams more than the two previous models – and is 210mm tall and 650mm wide.

As for drive units, you’re looking at HF 2x 25mm (1-inch) Titanium dome tweeter high frequency, MF 2x 90mm (3.5-inch) FST midrange and LF 1x 150mm (6-inch) subwoofer.

 

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro, side on view.

 

The amplifier has a power output of 240W; the speaker has frequency response 35 Hz to 24 kHz.

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro.

Input voltage is is 100V – 240V, 50/60Hz and power consumption on sleep mode is below 2W.

 

The Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro has a RRP of A$1,349 and will be available early November.



