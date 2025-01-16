Five years after Samsung revealed its wearable rehab robot, it appears as if the product is finally being readied for market.

On January 8 the CE and tech behemoth registered with the Korea Intellectual Property Office the trademark “Bot Fit”. The associated artwork resembles the Facebook logo, if it had been out on a long lunch.

Korea Herald reports that the trademark is described as being intended for use with body rehabilitation apparatus for medical purposes.

At CES 2019 in Las Vegas Samsung made waves with its new innovations in healthcare robots.

Under the banner Samsung Bot Care, the company unveiled a robot that could measure a user’s blood pressure, heart rate, respiration and sleeping state. It was also able to remind people when to take their medicine.

There was also Samsung Bot Air, which used sensors to detect “the precise source of pollution” and purify the air.

The early version of what appears to be the Bot Fit was a contraption that fitted around the waist and thighs.

In 2020 Samsung became the first company to obtain certification for safety requirements in personal care robots in Korea, for its assistive personal care robot GEMS (Gait Enhancing and Motivating System) Hip.

It said that by applying “appropriate torque to both hip joints in accordance with the wearer’s motion, GEMS Hip can reduce 24 percent” of the metabolic cost of walking, while accelerating the speed by 14 percent. Eventually, this support will lead to a more energy-efficient and stable gait pattern”.

“To expand the usage of service robots, it is of utmost importance to ensure the safety of the products,” said Jeon-il Moon of the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement at the time.

“We believe that the efforts to meet the strict global standardisation criteria, shown through this achievement, will help further develop the field of personal care robotics.”

“The acquisition of this international certification of safety is an important milestone for us,” said Sungchul Kang, Senior Vice President and Head of Robot Center at Samsung Research.

“The certification will allow us to bring robots closer to our daily lives and enhance their accessibility and utility. We will utilise this momentum to further drive our commitment in robotics research.”

Samsung is determined to grow its slice of the healthcare robot pie, which is set to grow from $20.4 billion in 2023 to $135 billion in 2032, per market tracker Expert Market Research.

At a press conference at the recent CES 2025, Samsung Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee was quoted as conceding “Samsung Electronics cannot be considered fast in the robotics field, and Tesla is leading”.

However, that was not the end of it.

“We have started investing, and are working for technological advancement, and also pursuing mergers and acquisitions for growth.”

The tech giant has said its AI home assistant robot Ballie should be available in Korea and the US before the end of June.