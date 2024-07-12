HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Bose Wireless Earbuds Finally Get Bluetooth Multipoint

By | 12 Jul 2024

Bose has promised that its QuietComfort (QC) Ultra Earbuds and Ultra Open Earbuds would eventually gain Bluetooth Multipoint.

Starting July 10, the company has finally started gradually rolling out the feature.

Over the coming weeks, a software update will roll out, containing the Multipoint feature. It’s being pushed via the Bose app for owners of the two earbuds models listed above.

The update will also come with an improvement to voice pickup and “a few other bug fixes” for the Ultra Open earbuds.

Bluetooth Multipoint allows wireless earbuds or headphones to connect to two or more different devices, such as laptops and smartphones, simultaneously.

It can do this without severing the connection to the first device to switch to the second.

To check if the software update is available, the user has to open the Bose app, connect the earbuds to the app, and go to Setting Gear > Product Update.

If it’s available, an update will appear. The user is looking for v. 4.0.22 for the Ultra Open Earbuds, and v. 4.0.20 for the QC Ultra Earbuds

The user is also urged to not force close the app until the update has finished downloading. The app can be open in the background though.

Once it’s complete, the earbuds should reboot and reconnect to the phone. Then, when selecting the Source button, the user should see a screen with the option to turn Multipoint Connection on or off.

There should also be a list of previously paired devices, each with its own on and off switch. Any two devices can be connected simultaneously.

At the bottom of the list, there should also be an option to Add New. This will put the earbuds into Bluetooth pairing mode to connect to a new device.



