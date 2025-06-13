Bose has launched the second-generation QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, alongside two new Bluetooth speakers – the SoundLink Plus and updated SoundLink Micro.

The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Gen 2 remain priced at A$449.95, matching the original’s local price tag, but now come packed with upgrades.

A new adaptive ANC system, powered by AI, promises to respond faster to sudden ambient noise such as trains, sirens or shouting, particularly when using Aware Mode.

Voice calls also get a significant boost. Bose’s AI-enhanced noise suppression now better isolates your voice, cutting through background chatter and wind for clearer conversations.

Wireless charging finally arrives natively with this update, eliminating the need for the clunky optional case cover required by the first-gen model.

Other refinements include wax guards in the ear tips for cleaner audio and the ability to disable touch controls via the Bose app – a feature many users had requested.

The earbuds come in Black, White Smoke and a Deep Plum finish, with availability expected later this winter.

Bose also launched the SoundLink Plus portable speaker (A$399.95), which slots between the SoundLink Flex and Max.

With these launches, Bose strengthens its position in the premium audio market, taking on rivals like Sony and Apple with smart hardware design and AI integration.