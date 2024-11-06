Bose Ultra Open Earbuds which are currently available at retailers such as JB Hi-Fi now have new colour options.

At present, they are available in Black, White Smoke, Lunar Blue, Moonstone Blue and Diamond 60th Edition.

Two new colours have been added to the collection – Dune Gray and Glitter Graphite Blue – although they are initially available only in China. The Ultra Open Earbuds in the new colours are available for pre-order on JD.com for 2,299 yuan (approximately A$487).

Customers must complete their orders by November 10th at 8PM PST to secure their purchase.

The Ultra Earbuds feature Bose’s OpenAudio technology, which allows users to hear their environment while listening to music.

Instead of headphones that isolate sound, the Ultra uses directed audio technology to enhance the listening experience.

It also has an adaptive volume feature that automatically adjusts the sound levels based on the listener’s surroundings, ensuring comfort whether in a quiet area or a busy environment.

They include spatial audio technology too, enhanced by the Qualcomm S5 audio platform and support for Snapdragon Unlimited Audio.

It has simple controls for music playback, answering calls, and switching between stereo and immersive audio modes.



They provide up to seven hours of listening time on a single charge, with an additional 19.5 hours available through the included charging case.

Over the last few weeks, Bose has unveiled a few other new products, all of which we’ve covered at ChannelNews. It includes a new SoundLink Home Bluetooth Speaker which provides up to nine hours of battery life and can be charged via a USB-C. There’s also a new Bose Smart Soundbar that has AI Dialogue Mode that automatically senses when dialogue is occurring and adjusts the tonal balance to improve the clarity of the words.