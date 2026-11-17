Audio giant Bose has recalled more than 670,000 lithium-ion battery packs used in its S1 Pro and S1 Pro Plus portable speaker systems following reports of overheating, fires and property damage.

The recall affects batteries sold in the United States and Canada over almost nine years, with customers being warned to immediately stop using the affected products.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the batteries can deteriorate with age, creating a risk of overheating and potentially catching fire.

Bose has received seven reports of batteries melting, smoking or catching fire, including six incidents that caused property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The affected battery packs were sold with Bose S1 Pro and S1 Pro Plus portable Bluetooth speakers, as well as separately for customers requiring additional or replacement batteries.

Sales of the affected products took place between December 2017 and July 2026, meaning even older speakers that have been operating without problems could contain potentially hazardous batteries.

Bose has established a recall programme offering free replacement batteries, with owners advised to check the serial numbers printed on their existing packs.

Affected batteries have 17-digit serial numbers beginning with 083723, 078352, 084105, 078591, 078592, 084106 or 086409.

Customers are being told to remove the batteries immediately rather than waiting for replacement units to arrive.

However, the speakers themselves do not need to be discarded.

Both the S1 Pro and S1 Pro Plus can continue operating when connected directly to mains electricity, provided the recalled battery has been removed.

Bose has also warned against disposing of affected batteries in household rubbish or standard battery recycling bins because of the potential fire risk associated with lithium-ion technology.

Instead, owners should seek advice from local hazardous waste disposal facilities about appropriate handling and recycling arrangements.

The latest recall follows another major Bose safety incident in 2023, when approximately 884,000 bass modules were recalled in the US over a potential fire hazard linked to electrical components.

While the two recalls involve different products and faults, the latest raises questions about the long-term reliability of rechargeable batteries in portable audio equipment.

The official recall covers products sold in the US and Canada, with no corresponding Australian recall confirmed in the information released.

Australian owners of the S1 Pro and S1 Pro Plus should nevertheless check their battery serial numbers and contact Bose if they believe their equipment may be affected.

Customers can check their batteries and request free replacements through the official Bose recall website.