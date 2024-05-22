Bose has announced an all-new SoundLink Max Portable Speaker, the latest addition to its SoundLink Bluetooth speaker line.

This outdoor-friendly speaker leverages a Bose Articulated Array with three transducers across the front of the speaker to deliver a stereo experience.

Two custom-designed passive radiators provide a healthy level of bass.

The new speaker also uses technology found in Bose soundbars and proprietary digital signal processing that minimises distortion. Bose says that the speaker “reproduces full, natural sound regardless of what you’re listening to.”

Audio personalisation options for it include Adjustable EQ settings available in the Bose app, whereby you can adjust including bass, mid-range, and treble.

The SoundLink Max has a powder-coated, silicone-wrapped steel enclosure. As a speaker that’s meant to travel, it’s built to withstand bumps, drops, and bangs, and is resistant to corrosion and UV light.

It has an IP67 rating that protects it against water, dust, rust, and shocks.

Measuring 26.47cm wide, 12.01cm high, 10.49 deep and weighing just under 2.27kg, the SoundLink Max also has an integrated, removable rope handle.

An optional rope-carrying strap is also available from Bose if you want to carry the speaker over your shoulder like you would a handbag.

It has 20 hours of battery life, and it even has a USB-C port from which lets you borrow its power to charge other devices such as your smartphone.

Available in Black or Blue Dusk, it uses Bluetooth 5.3 and supports SBC and AAC codec standards for compatibility with nearly all Bluetooth devices.

It also uses Snapdragon Sound with the latest Qualcomm aptX Adaptive codec, which Bose claims “automatically adapts up to lossless quality.”

Snapdragon Sound technology also facilitates prompt connectivity with premium Android devices. The SoundLink Max offers Google Fast Pair as well when it comes to enhancing the ease of pairing with Android devices.

The portable speaker has an AUX input too which allows it to be connected to wired playback sources such as turntables and MP3 or CD players – provided you still have one lying somewhere around.

A shortcut button on the speaker can be used for AUX switching or customized to enable Spotify Tap.

The Bose SimpleSync feature means you can connect the SoundLink Max with Bose’s other compatible soundbars or speakers.

