According to US retailers at IFA 2024, consumers are ditching Sonos sound gear for Bose. Bose, a US company that once dominated the premium home audio market, is releasing a new soundbar ahead of the launch of a new soundbar from Sonos.

ChannelNews has chronicled the troubles engulfing Sonos, and you can read our full coverage here.

The Bose Smart Soundbar supercedes the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 and features Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace technology, A.I. Dialogue Mode and updated Bose Personal Surround technology.

A.I. Dialogue Mode debuted in the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, and according to Bose “it allows your content to present clearer dialogue that can otherwise be overpowered by accompanying background effects”.

The company says it uses a machine learning algorithm to “automatically adjust tonal balance in real-time when it detects speech in an audio stream for clarity”. The goal is to get cut-through on dialogue without losing the sound effects.

“When Dolby Atmos content is available, precisely tuned Bose digital signal processing and Atmos decoding combine with the soundbar’s five transducers to produce sound that washes over you, even where there are no speakers,” Bose claims.

“Working in conjunction with each other, two side-firing racetrack-shaped transducers project audio horizontally into the room, a center tweeter delivers crystal-clear dialogue, and two upfiring transducers not only help the horizontal soundscapes, but reflect sound upward off the ceiling to make it seem as though it’s coming from overhead.”

If you’re not watching Dolby Atmos-enabled content, the five transducers and TrueSpace “intelligently analyses signals other than Dolby Atmos – like stereo or 5.1 – upmixing them to produce sound just as effectively with similar spaciousness”.

For TV and music, Bose QuietPort technology promises “deep bass performance with virtually no distortion at any volume level”.

The soundbar is 2.2 inches tall, 4.1 inches deep, and just over 27 inches long. It has a refined matte body with a wraparound metal grille all in black.

Bose says setup is easy: Connect one cable – either an HDMI eARC to access Dolby Atmos content or an optical cable for a standard setup – from the soundbar to the TV and you’re up and running.

The soundbar is ready for Roku TV, and compatible with Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in, Spotify Connect and Apple AirPlay 2. Bluetooth means you can connect your phone or tablet to stream whatever is playing on your device.

The soundbar has Works with Google Assistant functionality and Amazon Alexa built-in.

“The Bose Voice4Video feature used with Alexa turns a TV on to the correct channel and input with a simple command,” the audio company says. The Bose Smart Soundbar is compatible with all other Bose smart speakers and soundbars.

It can be paired with Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, and Bose says the open-ear design combined with Bose Immersive Audio technology “enables the buds to act as rear surround speakers for an individual user while still being able to hear the powerful audio emanating from the soundbar – creating an unparalleled sonic experience of sound all around you. The resulting effect is a deep, rich personal sound, bringing an entirely new meaning to immersive audio”.

Bose Personal Surround Sound is available now for the Bose Smart Soundbar and coming to the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar later this spring.

Also part of the launch of new products is an expansion of the Bose QuietComfort line, with the new QuietComfort Earbuds. Bose says they’re designed for everyday use, “featuring proven, powerful audio with renowned noise cancellation, customisable tap controls, seamless voice commands to take calls or selfies in the moment, a wireless charging case and up to 8.5 hours of staying power …”

The Bose Smart Soundbar was launched today for US$499 (A$738). The new QC Earbuds are also available from today for US$179 (A$264) and come in Black, White Smoke and Chilled Lilac. Via www.bose.com.