They are already one of Australia’s most successful youths focused mobile Companies due to the management they already have in place, now one of the driving forces behind that success, has been parachuted into the top job after initially being a brand ambassador for the Company.

Jason Haynes has been appointed as the new CEO of Boost Mobile, and he has some big shoes to fill, with the previous CEO Peter Adderton, the founder of the Company that is today the world’s largest youth-focused telco brand singing his praises.

For the past seven and a half years, Haynes has held the role of General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer, and has overseen a period of sustained, record growth for the brand in the prepaid market.

Running on the Telstra network Boost Mobile has also announced that Warren Hardy will depart the business and retire after more than 30 years in the industry.

Haynes joined Boost in 2017 following two years as CEO at creative agency 3CMG.

Prior to that he spent eight years at Hurley, a subsidiary of Nike Corp, as General Manager Australasia where he successfully grew the business three-fold during his tenure with a focus on product, brand, relationships, and the customer experience.

Under Hayne’s direction, Boost Mobile has become the fastest growing independently owned mobile brand in Australia with the business still growing market share after tripling its customer base in recent years.

Getting that growth has not been easy for Haynes who faced some major challenges.

Investments in motor sport and other active sports has paid off.

Heavy promotions and the ‘reinvigorating’ of a 12-month SIM options at a time when the majority of telcos were focused only on month-to-month options has paid off.

One big benefit in buying a Boost package is being able to get full access to the Telstra network for less than $25 a month.

In 2021 during COVID, Boost extended its network deal with Telstra for a further 10 years.

Recently Boost announced its expansion beyond mobile offerings for the very first time in its 24-year history with the Company set to launch “Boost Broadband” and a new range of NBN (National Broadband Network) and NBN+ (High Speed Fibre to the home or workplace) offers.

It is also focused on additional category opportunities such as audio and accessories, while it explores other markets beyond Australia where the Boost brand would also resonate and disrupt the market.

“A strong brand, great value, an elevated consumer experience and always fighting for the best deals for our customers means that we are now one of the most trusted telco brands in the country. While we have grown significantly in recent years, I believe that we are only just scratching the surface, and that the Boost brand can resonate well outside of mobile and broadband services, and even beyond Australia.” said Jason Haynes.

“Our brand growth has included exploring new ways to introduce our brand to a wider cross-section of Australians. We live at the intersection of sport and culture and are very active supporters of sports including motorsport, surfing, skateboarding and more. Recently adding football into our sponsorship portfolio shows that we can move into new areas in our own unique way, giving fans a true Boost brand experience.”

Supporting Australian sport and key athletes is an area that Haynes knows well, as a former professional champion snowboarder who was himself Boost Mobile’s first ever brand ambassador 24 years ago, appearing in early promotions and advertisements for the brand.