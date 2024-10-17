Amazon has unveiled a new range of Kindle products, and is promising 25 per cent faster page turns on the new Kindle Paperwhite.

The Paperwhite, which debuted in 2012, is the best-selling of all the Kindle e-readers, and Amazon says the next generation’s scrolling is “snappy and responsive”.

“The display uses an oxide thin film transistor, which gives it the highest contrast ratio of any Kindle Paperwhite, so text and images pop off the screen,” the company says.

The screen has increased to a seven-inch display, and while it’s the thinnest Paperwhite to date, it comes with up to three months of battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and its 16GB of storage is capable of housing thousands of books. It comes in Black and is priced at A$299.

Or for an extra $30 you can upsize to the Signature Edition, which comes with 32GB of storage, optional wireless charging, and auto-adjusting front light. The SE is available in Metallic Jade and Metallic Black. Metallic Jade is only available on amazon.com.au.

The new entry level Kindle weighs 158 grams and has a 300ppi, glare-free display. Amazon says it has faster page turns, higher contrast ratio and a front light that is 25 per cent brighter at max setting – matching the Paperwhite.

It comes in Black and a new Matcha colour, “offers weeks of battery life from a single charge”, and has 16GB of storage. RRP is A$199.

The new Kindle Scribe comes with a 10.2-inch display with new uniform white borders.

“The screen has a smooth, paper-like texture that makes it look and feel like you’re writing on a sheet of paper,” Amazon says. “At 300ppi text looks crisp and clear when you’re writing or reading.” It says the Premium Pen delivers “just the right heft and balance, so it feels like holding an actual pen, and the new soft-tipped eraser feels like a pencil …”

With Active Canvas, you can write directly in the book. “Your note becomes part of the page and the book text dynamically flows around it. If you increase the font size, change the font style, or the book layout changes, the note remains visible exactly where you want it.”

Australia customers can pre-order the new Kindle Scribe from today. It comes in Tungsten and Metallic Jade colours, with prices starting from A$649. Devices will begin shipping from December 5, and Metallic Jade is only available on amazon.com.au.

Meanwhile, the first colour Kindle – Colorsoft – is coming to Australia and New Zealand in 2025.

Amazon says it allows readers to browse covers in colour in your Kindle Library or Store; see book photos and images in colour; or add colour highlights that you can search later.

The goal was to deliver “rich, paper-like colour”.

“It uses an oxide backplane with custom waveforms for fast performance and a higher contrast on both colour and black-and-white content,” the manufacturer says.

“Its custom Colorsoft display includes a new light-guide with nitride LEDs that, when combined with our custom algorithms, enhances colour and increases brightness, all without washing details.”

You can zoom in on images without pixelation and choose between standard or vibrant colour styles.