Definitive Technology has added to its Dymension Series with a new lineup of outdoor speakers.

Under the Dymension umbrella are passive soundbars and LCRs, and custom integration speakers.

The two new outdoor speakers are the BL-650 (pictured at top) and BL-550 bollards, and they’re suited to commercial and residential fitouts.

They come with a mineral-filled woofer, tweeter, passive bass radiator amd timbre-matched sound (meaning no change in audio across synced speakers).

The BL-650 and BL-550 bollard speakers can handle hardscape and softscape mounts – the flanged base has mounting holes for deck screws or concrete anchors, and ground spikes are provided for lawn installations.

Definitive Technology says the “8Ω/70V/100V multitap settings – 70V/100V transformer settings and 8-ohm bypass provide maximum flexibility in installing residential and commercial distributed systems”.

It says the passive bass radiator moves air inside the speaker to enhance bass response, “resulting in powerful lows and dynamic, balanced overall sound”.

The BL-650 has a RRP of $899, and the BL-550 $799. Definitive Technology says they will be available in Australia this month.

Added to the October releases is the Dymension Outdoor LS-100 subterranean landscape subwoofer. It has a 10-inch mineral-filled, long-throw woofer and is described as “ruggedly durable” with a rigid, mineral-filled enclosure. In terms of dealing with the elements, it’s rated IP54.

The company says the dual-voice coil design gives installers greater flexibility in wiring.

The LS-100 subwoofer retails for $1,699.

Also, two outdoor surface-mounted speakers are also dropping this month.

The AW-550 ($899) and AW-650 ($999) are IP66-rated and Definitive Technologies says this means they can withstand rain, snow and dirt. They come in black and white.