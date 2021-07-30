HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
B&O Finally Launches ANC Earbuds

By | 30 Jul 2021
Bang & Olufsen has revealed its first pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation.

Though somewhat late to the party, the Danish audio brand’s new Beoplay EQ earbuds, available in black or gold, will include three microphones per bud – two for ANC, and one for making calls; the microphones also enable beamforming for optimal call quality.

The buds offer 20 hours of total playtime with the charging case, and 6.5 hours to a charge with ANC activated. The case supports Qi wireless charging, and also has fast charge functionality that gives two hours of playtime from a 20-minute charge.

According to Bang & Olufsen SVP of Product Management Christoffer Poulsen, the Beoplay EQ buds are built for travel, business, and leisure.

“The ergonomic earphones have been designed for comfort and provide powerful and authentic sound, making them a must have for design and music lovers.

“Thanks to the durable aluminium charging case as well as the Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Beoplay EQ provides a revolutionary listening experience wherever you go,” he said.

The Beoplay EQ will be available globally online and at Bang & Olufsen stores from August 19, at a cost of 399 EUR (around $640 AUD). Official Australian pricing has yet to be revealed.

