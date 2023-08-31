HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
BLUETTI Debuts Energy-Saving Home Battery At IFA

BLUETTI Debuts Energy-Saving Home Battery At IFA

By | 31 Aug 2023

BLUETTI is to debut the EP760 household power backup system along with other cutting-edge power stations at IFA 2023.

With energy costs soaring renewable energy options like batteries like the BLUETTI EP760 model are gaining in popularity.

As a major innovator in clean energy storage solution space, BLUETTI crafted the EP760 to have flexible capacity of up to 19,8kWh with B500 batteries which enables consumers to personalise their own energy system with this storage as needed.

The EP760 can ensure consumers are not left in the dark and will quickly shift over in 10ms if a power outage occurs.

Additionally, the output of 7600W safeguards household appliances like refrigerators which will keep operational without interferences.

When linked to solar systems, the EP760 system improves homeowners store free solar energy at a highest rate of 9000W which can help reduce energy bills in theory.

Additionally, BLUETTI supplies the system with long-lasting LiFePO4 batteries, which is to have a lifespan of over 10 years.

BLUETTI is available in Australia and globally with models starting at around $1,999 RPP.

“Driven by our mission to deliver clean energy solutions that empower communities and individuals,” said James Ray, spokesperson for BLUETTI. “

We’re thrilled to bring our latest EP760 system and other innovative products to IFA, giving people more options for power freedom. “



