Bluetooth is set for a major performance boost, with a new technology promising to deliver lossless and high-resolution wireless audio while significantly improving data transfer speeds across connected devices.

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) has formally adopted Bluetooth High Data Throughput (HDT) as an optional feature of Bluetooth Core 7.0, with the first compatible products expected to arrive in early 2027.

The upgrade increases the maximum supported data rate for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) devices from 2Mbps to 7.5Mbps, providing nearly four times the bandwidth of existing connections.

This additional capacity could transform wireless audio by enabling lossless and high-resolution music playback without the same reliance on proprietary technologies such as Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless or Sony’s LDAC.

Currently, consumers need compatible smartphones and headphones supporting the same audio codec to access higher-quality Bluetooth audio.

However, compatibility remains fragmented. Apple’s iPhones do not support aptX or LDAC, while Sennheiser estimates that fewer than 16 per cent of smartphones support aptX Adaptive and less than one per cent support aptX Lossless.

By introducing substantially higher data speeds through the Bluetooth standard, HDT could make premium wireless audio more widely accessible.

Bluetooth SIG says the technology will also support improvements in multichannel surround sound and spatial audio, potentially benefiting next-generation headphones, wireless speakers and home entertainment systems.

The advantages extend beyond music playback.

Higher bandwidth could improve communication between AI-powered devices, smart glasses and spatial computing hardware, which increasingly depend on rapid wireless data transfers.

Smartwatches and fitness trackers could also benefit from faster firmware updates and quicker synchronisation of health and activity information.

Bluetooth SIG also expects improvements in connection reliability, overall efficiency and wireless capacity.

Because HDT operates within the Bluetooth LE ecosystem, manufacturers should be able to take advantage of faster data transmission while retaining the power-saving benefits associated with low-energy connectivity.

However, HDT will initially be optional, meaning Bluetooth 7.0 certification alone will not guarantee support. Both connected devices must incorporate the technology to benefit from its higher speeds.

The first Bluetooth HDT products are expected in early 2027, with announcements potentially arriving at CES in January.

If manufacturers embrace the technology, it could mark a significant step towards making lossless wireless audio more mainstream while improving connectivity across a growing range of smart devices.