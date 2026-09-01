Canadian audio giant Lenbrook Group has announced a completely redesigned subwoofer for its Bluesound brand, taking direct aim at the wireless audio market amid intensifying pressure from Samsung, owned Harman and established British French and Chinese Hi, Fi rivals.

The newly unveiled Bluesound PULSE SUB features a 350, watt amplifier driving dual, opposing 6.5, inch custom woofers, integrated with Smart DSP and Lenbrook’s proprietary BluOS ecosystem.

According to the manufacturer, the force, canceling driver arrangement counteracts mechanical vibration to reduce cabinet resonance, yielding a 2.5, fold power increase over the previous generation—a model that struggled to gain traction in key international markets, including Australia.

The product launch comes at a critical juncture for Lenbrook.

The privately held parent company, which also operates NAD Electronics and PSB Speakers, has spent recent years attempting to overhaul its wireless hardware catalogue.

However, the brand faces sharp commercial headwinds, including rising component costs and heightened competition from Harman’s vast audio portfolio—spanning JBL, Harman Kardon, and AKG, as well as premium wireless entrants from traditional British marques like Naim, Cambridge Audio, and Ruark.

Lenbrook’s local distribution partner in Australia, NNSW based Ambertech, has also faced recent operational drag following a drop in revenues and abig slump in profits.

Upmarket Pivot and Third, Party Licensing

Positioned as a high, end bridge between mass, market multi, room systems and traditional audiophile setups, Bluesound has been progressively shifting its lineup upmarket. Its current hardware portfolio spans several tiers:

Entry, Level & Mainstream Streamers: The Node Nano and standard Node.

Premium Streaming & Amplification: The flagship Node Icon—targeting territory occupied by Cambridge Audio, Arcam, and Naim—alongside the POWERNODE and POWERNODE Edge “just add speakers” units.

Wireless Speakers & Soundbars: The Pulse wireless speaker series (competing with Sonos and Ruark) and the Pulse Cinema and Cinema Mini lines, which directly challenge soundbars from Bose, JBL, Sonos, and Samsung.

Hiddenwires Magazine

Despite reviewer consensus pointing to Bluesound’s hardware as premium, priced against mid, market performance benchmarks, the brand’s core competitive asset remains its BluOS streaming architecture.

To diversify revenue streams beyond direct hardware sales, Lenbrook is now actively pitching BluOS to third, party audio brands under commercial licensing agreements, seeking to establish the platform as a universal multi, room OS across the broader consumer audio market.

Availability and Market Integration

While technical specifications have been detailed, Lenbrook has not yet announced a firm shipping date for the new model as the company navigates global supply chain pressures.