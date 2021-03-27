As Australia starts to get its live music mojo back the good news is that the 2021 Byron Bay Bluesfest is set to kick off over the Easter break between April 1 to 5.

The big difference this year is that most of the acts are local bands.

At Bluesfest’s 2020 several international acts who were on that line-up, including Patti Smith and George Benson before the gig was cancelled.

At this year’s event acts will include Pete Murray, Kate Ceberano Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana, Ocean Alley, The Teskey Brothers, Hiatus Kaiyote and several other well-known local bands who have just gone back to the local club’s circuit in Australia. Also in the lineup is Rosani who I saw recently in Sydney, she is a top act.

Cancelled last year because of COVID the event attracts thousands to the Northern NSW town which has been a popular location during COVID and is the location this year for several Hollywood movie productions.

This year’s Bluesfest is the first major live music event of its kind to be staged in a post-COVID Australia, and organisers have worked closely with government officials and NSW Health to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 safety plan.

Recently a new COVID-19 case was reported in Brisbane which in the past has been a key market for Bluesfest organisers who are keen to remind attendees that they have invested in behind-the-scenes technology and products to keep the big music event COVID-safe.

Developed by Australian company Aeris Environmental their solution is being used to clean, disinfect, and protect the site over the entire festival period with technology that will not only kills the COVID-19 virus, but gives residual surface protection against COVID-19 for up to seven days.

One of the latest acts to be billed at the show is Pete Murray.

He has come a long way from being the bloke who kicked off his career at Brisbane’s Paddington Hotel almost 20 years ago.

His first three albums on a major label went to No.1.

His second album Feeler in 2003 was So Beautiful, his third album See the Sun in 2007 gave us Better Days, his fourth Summer at Eureka with the single You Pick Me Up also went to No.1.

