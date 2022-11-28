After a tryst with BlueAnt’s shimmery X0i speaker, I moved to the $99 X1i portable speaker range.

Easy enough to sneak into a handbag or a backpack, the speaker’s cylindrical design with softened edges still looks a tad bulky in my palms despite the good grip.

What is surprising is that despite the higher price point, this speaker offers only 10 hours of playback time as opposed to 13 hours playback time offered by the X0i series range.

The thing about the latter range is that it fares better than expected given its slightly bigger than keychain size whereas X1i is somewhat disappointing in terms of design.

Now, let’s move to audio quality.

The speaker didn’t pass the Bradshaw’s Jehovah test mainly due to vocals. From afar, it sounds low key hollow although the music is all right up close.

It did justice to Pop Smoke’s hit Dior (which is already bass heavy) and Central Cee’s Pinging even at the lowest of volumes but I can’t say the same for upbeat bhangra music.

It fares well enough in the spectrum of bass-heavy music though I would not call it exactly “outstanding” considering the better range of speakers in that department.

If you can imagine music in the way you would a colour, it would be safe to say that X1i doesn’t exactly make it pop.

Its design is all right, but not notable which is okay considering its price.

But this range begets the question: why go for this speaker when you can go for a smaller one with clear sound quality or a bigger one with subwoofer?

Its one-touch controls are meant to be simple, but I can’t say that for its power button. It takes a couple of tries to start which might make you go, ‘hold on, it has enough battery right?’ or ‘wait, didn’t I just connect it to my phone?’

Duo mode allows you to connect up to two speakers to deliver a wider soundstage. To do so, you would have to turn both of them on, press and hold the Volume + and – buttons until they say “Duo Mode.” Up to a minute later, one speaker says “Duo Mode Connected” which is the one you can connect to your phone as a master speaker.

But given the power button issue, you can only imagine the trouble it takes setting up Duo Mode.

Overall, I would say it fares well for a speaker that comes within the $100 range but given the better range of BlueAnt speakers, I would not say this one is worth the purchase.

Pros

Portable

Lightweight

Bass-heavy

Cons

Sound quality not the best

Does not fare well for pop music, high-pitched songs

Power button takes a few tries to get going

Not aesthetically pleasing

Verdict

The X1i range comes with certain advantages: it is portable, splashproof, and bass heavy. But its sound quality is average since it does not offer a “fuller sound” and can often be a little hollow. You’re better off going with the X0i range if you need to carry it around or a bigger one with subwoofer, like the X5 range, if you’re going for audio quality.

Rating

5/10