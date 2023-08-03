BlueAnt has unveiled the latest edition to its next generation Xi-Series speakers, the X3i, with audio output tuned by studio engineers, enhanced clarity through sharper acoustic properties, and powerful bass.

Able to deliver rich lows and a dynamic room-filling soundstage, the launch of this speaker comes three years after the original X3, bringing forward years of tweaks and a sleek new design.

It features BlueAnt’s Shimmerweave fabric, with a new sturdier base, available in three colours: Crimson Red, Ocean Blue, and Slate Black.

BlueAnt CEO Taisen Maddern said, “We’ve made a number of engineering and design tweaks under the hood that simply deliver the best audio experience for a speaker in this form factor and at this price point. What our customers are getting is a speaker which can be the feature speaker in any room or party, one that can be taken anywhere and everywhere, or one that can exist at home without standing out yet deliver the right level of audio for any setting or mood.”

Utilising the award winning DSP software, and patented psycho-acoustic bass extension allows for the deep, rich lows. It also features clear high frequency enhancement, a precise paragraphic equaliser, sophisticated dynamics compensation, all contributing to increase volume without artefacts, sporting volume stabilisers for smooth output, and customised equalisation.

Thriving at max volume, no distortion, and maintains clear clarity at lower volumes.

“I think people have come to expect that full volume in a Bluetooth speaker brings with it a downside of distortion, or that we’d compromise on sound or volume output to make this affordable. We’ve worked hard to make that a thing of the past with the X3i. And the hard work has paid off.”

Rated IP67 against water, and two X3i speakers can be paired, proving seamless audio experiences and a wider soundstage.

No lagging or static between speakers once paired, at a line of sight distance of up to 30 meters between them, and re-pairing becomes simple with only having to turn both speakers on again, after initially setting up duo mode.

“Between the duo mode and waterproof rating, you can put one of these speakers at either end of a 25m pool and hear clear audio no matter how far along you are in each lap, and not have to worry about splashes, let alone a full dunking, ruining your day.”

Costing $249.00 AUD, available nationally in select Telstra stores and direct from the BlueAnt website beginning today.

See below the key features of the speaker:

Portable 30-Watt Bluetooth Speaker offering 15 hours playtime with built-in power bank

2 x 57mm drivers, 2 passive radiators and Bass Boost button

Bluetooth 5.0 and Aux playback options

Duo mode can connect two X3i speakers, with simple re-pairing

IP67 rating will keep the sound up at the beach, pool and everywhere between

Features one-touch controls with Siri/Google Integration and built-in microphone

USB-C Charging and Auto-Power Off to maximise battery life

See below the tech features of the speaker: