Many favourite Blizzard Games are headed to Steam, as Blizzard announced their plans to offer a selection of games on the storefront.

“Though we remain committed to continually investing in and supporting Battle.net, we want to break down the barriers to make it easier for players everywhere to find and enjoy our games.”

Overwatch 2 will be the first making its way to the storefront, available from August 10th, just in time for Steamers to compete in the Overwatch 2: Invasion event.