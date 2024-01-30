Blancco Technology has announced a new partnership with eBay which will see resellers benefit from offering refurbished devices through the eBay Refurbished program.

Devices sold through eBay Refurbished are put through an extensive inspection, testing, and erasure process.

Blancco’s diagnostics and certifications are now integrated into eBay’s grading criteria for the program.

This move will validate the grading of mobile devices, laptops, and desktops sold on eBay in the US.

Mobile device processors and IT resellers involved in the Refurbished program can now use the certifications to grade devices according to cosmetic condition and functionality.

Resellers are provided with assurances the device has been evaluated correctly and accurately represented.

These diagnostics capabilities align with eBay’s device condition reports and grading scale. The scale is Excellent, Very Good, and Good.

It assists processors and resellers communicate clearly about the device, guaranteeing it will arrive in the condition it was advertised.

Blancco’s solutions are cloud based, meaning processors and resellers can manage device data from anywhere.

The partnerships also help sellers achieve higher end-user satisfaction.

The two companies share a vision of how device refurbishment promotes greater involvement in the economy. In this partnership, Blancco simplifies the process, which helps address supply chain issues, reduce growing e-waste.

President of Global Sales, Marketing, and Field Operations at Blancco, Jon Mellon said, “Our partnership with eBay demonstrates our commitment to work alongside market-leading companies that drive the circular economy.”

“True to its history, eBay continues to pioneer in this space, fostering a robust arena in which mobile processors and ITADs can build their businesses and expand their reach while protecting consumers. Blancco integrates seamlessly into this world. We look forward to increasing eBay sellers’ ability to provide affordable, reliable, easy-to-purchase devices on the one hand, while upholding personal data privacy and device transparency on the other.”