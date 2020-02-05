BlackBerry’s Future Shrouded In Doubt As Manufacturer Deal Ends

The future of the once-popular BlackBerry smartphone is looking uncertain.

The Chinese company that manufacturers the now almost irrelevant smartphone for the majority of the world says it has to stop selling them.

‘From everyone who worked on the BlackBerry Mobile team at TCL Communication over the years, we want to say “Thank You” for allowing us to be part of this journey,’ TCL said in the statement on the BlackBerry Mobile Twitter account.

TCL Communication will stop sales of BlackBerry-branded phones as of 31 August this year because it will no longer have the rights to design, sell or make them, the company announced in a statement on Monday.

TCL added that it will provide customer and warranty service through to August 31, 2022, for existing Blackberry devices – iconic for their physical keyboards.

The manufacturing company made a licensing deal with BlackBerry Limited, the Canadian software company that initially developed the phones, to make and sell the phones bearing the BlackBerry brand in 2016 – the same year BlackBerry launched its final mobile device.

The deal allowed TCL to sell BlackBerry phones everywhere excluding India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Indonesia and Bangladesh.

BlackBerry has similar deals with Optiemus Infracom and BB Merah Putih to sell the smartphones within those markets.

Blackberry has declined to comment on any plans to pursue a new licensing deal, but still thanked TCL for a ‘successful partnership’ in a Twitter post.

‘Together we produced great things. Many thanks and appreciation to our BlackBerry community for your continued support.’