Cyber criminals are gearing up for a record-breaking Black Friday, using artificial intelligence to create increasingly sophisticated scams as millions of consumers hunt for bargains online.

Cyber security firm Check Point has recorded a 28% increase in attacks targeting retailers ahead of the annual shopping event, while more than 4,000 fraudulent websites have emerged targeting unsuspecting shoppers.

With global online sales forecast to reach a record US$357 billion, criminals are exploiting the surge in consumer spending by impersonating some of the world’s biggest retail and delivery brands.

Fake websites posing as Amazon, Temu, DHL and FedEx are among those identified, with criminals using fraudulent checkout pages to steal money and collect sensitive customer information.

However, security experts warn that financial losses may only be the beginning, with AI enabling criminals to exploit stolen personal data for subsequent attacks.

“This Black Friday, falling for a fake site won’t be the end of the story – it will be the start of the next attack,” Colin McTrusty, a regional director at online authentication company Yubico, told The Independent.

“Expect threat actors to feed that data straight into AI models and tailor campaigns to each affected customer.”

The growing sophistication of AI-generated content is making it increasingly difficult for consumers to distinguish legitimate retail websites, advertisements and communications from fraudulent ones.

Experts warn that criminals are exploiting the pressure to secure limited-time discounts, encouraging shoppers to make impulsive purchasing decisions without checking the legitimacy of sellers.

Francis West, CEO of Security Everywhere, said fake online stores, fraudulent parcel delivery notifications and emails impersonating established retailers were among the biggest threats facing consumers.

“If a message or advert feels wrong, stop. Don’t follow its link. Open the retailer’s website yourself and research shops you haven’t used before. Avoid bank transfers to unfamiliar sellers,” he said.

Shoppers are also being warned against purchasing from unverified social media sellers or sharing one-time security passcodes with anyone claiming to represent a retailer or financial institution.

Harvey Dhillon, founder and CEO of Zmartly, said the aggressive discounting associated with Black Friday made fraudulent offers particularly convincing.

“A price that would look too good to be true in March looks believable this week,” he said.

Security specialists recommend consumers visit retailers’ websites directly rather than following unsolicited links, verify unfamiliar sellers and use payment methods that offer fraud protection.

With AI allowing cyber criminals to operate at unprecedented speed and scale, experts warn that the biggest Black Friday bargains could come at a significant cost for unsuspecting shoppers.